Here's a list of planning applications submitted for in and around Northampton - including bars, restaurants and cafes

Here's a round up of planning applications and approvals in and around Northampton – including new bars, restaurants, cafes and a casino.
The town is ever changing with new shops opening and closing at a fast pace, so we’ve compiled a list of some of the plans submitted, and approved, in recent times.
A woodland bar has been approved for the former Subway building in Fish Street, while a restaurant has been approved for the former Barclays bank branch in Weedon Road.
Click through our gallery below to view all the plans.
1. Planning application round up
Photo: Google
2. Former Barclay's branch in St James
Plans have been approved to convert the former Barclay's branch in Weedon Road, St James into a restaurant and takeaway.
Photo: Google
3. Duke Of York in Semilong
Plans have been submitted to turn 90 Duke Of York Public House in Salisbury Street into a restaurant, cafe and takeaway
Photo: Google
4. St Leonard's Road
Plans have been submitted again to convert the ground floors of 97 and 99 St Leonards Road from homes to a cafe and restaurant. Residents are objecting in their droves. Delapre and Rushmere ward councillor Julie Davenport said: "Parking is already horrendous in the area especially since the proliferation of HMOs and the 40 flats (one and two bed)
being built on this road without sufficient parking."
Photo: Google