Plans unveiled to convert former Subway restaurant in Northampton town centre into 'woodland bar'

Plans have been unveiled to convert a former restaurant in a busy Northampton town centre street into a 'woodland bar'.

Proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to convert the former Subway branch at the listed City Building property, on the corner of Fish Street and The Ridings, into a brand new bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant, Melissa Grummett Company at Mills Hospitality Ltd, outlined her vision for the bar, which would be across two floors.

Plans have been unveiled to convert the former Subway restaurant in Fish Street into a 'woodland bar'

She said in planning papers: "The overall design of the internal arrangement will be more of a woodland bar with many natural green and brown tones to maintain that bar style along with a different woodland theme.

"The ground floor will remain similar to what use is currently there, the kitchen and disabled toilet will remain in the same location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The existing takeaway counter will be repurposed to becoming the main bar area which will retain access to the rear kitchen.

"The main seating area will remain the similar location however, this will be more of a dancing area/social space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Towards the far corner would be an ideal location for any live music, DJ set or even other bar essentials (photo booths). The staircases will remain the same and retained.

"The basement level will continue the bar theme even towards the already existing toilets, both male and female toilets will remain locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The main open space which currently has a pillar location, would be home to a smaller bar space and a private party seating area. This ideally would be hired out for guests."

The applicant added that the bar would close at a similar time to other bars in the area, such as Cordwainer and The Optimist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Grummett added that there would be no impact upon the conservation area and the listed property.

It is believed the Subway branch, which had been open for years, closed down in 2021 during the pandemic lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad