Northampton shisha lounge built without planning permission will be DEMOLISHED after Reform-led council says developers 'can't expect to get away with it'

A controversial Northampton shisha lounge and bar is now facing closure and demolition after operating for more than a year without planning permission.

Bada Bing Lounge in Wellingborough Road has been the subject of repeated complaints from residents, council officers and police, as well as a licensing review in which West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) officials recommended its licence be revoked altogether.

The venue is located in a rear terrace structure behind Sultan’s Kitchen on land at the former St Edmund’s Hospital site, which is owned by Rochmills Ltd.

In July, this newspaper reported the business had kept its licence despite allegations of breaching all four licensing objectives, including hosting loud, DJ-led events well past its permitted hours. Council officers recorded music as late as 4.20am on several occasions, describing the noise between 9pm and 3am on weekends as “highly intrusive” and “likely to cause sleep disturbance”.

The licence for Bada Bing is held by Balkan Breeze Ltd and names 32-year-old Elsart Xhebexhia as the designated premises supervisor.

The owners built the structure in December 2023 without planning permission. A retrospective application was refused in February this year on the grounds that “its siting and design would result in an unacceptable form of development” and that insufficient information had been provided “for planning officer’s to assess the impact of the proposed development on the amenity of neighbouring properties”.

WNC has now confirmed that, as the owners have not sought to appeal the decision, it is proceeding with enforcement action requiring the premises to close and the building to be removed.

Reform councillor Thomas Manning, cabinet member for planning and communities, said: “Developers can’t just do whatever they want and expect to get away with it.

“It is never a good idea for anyone to go ahead and build properties without checking with us whether planning permission is needed. Seeking that after a structure is built doesn’t guarantee it will be granted.

“Sometimes, as is the case here, the negative impact of the development will be greater than the potential benefits, so that permission will be refused.

“This means the café will need to be closed, and the building will have to be removed in line with the enforcement notice, which will go out shortly.”