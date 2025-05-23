Shisha lounge and bar along busy street in Northampton could have its licence revoked over noise complaints

A shisha lounge and bar along a busy street in Northampton – operating without planning permission since opening in 2023 – could have its licence revoked following repeated noise complaints.

Bada Bing Lounge, which operates in a rear terrace structure adjacent to Sultan’s Kitchen in Wellingborough Road, has been the subject of mounting criticism from both West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) Licensing Department and its Environmental Protection Team, as well as nearby residents and the police.

Officials say the venue is breaching all four of the licensing objectives and have recommended that its licence be revoked.

A spokesperson for the council’s licensing team said: “The premises is still continuing to operate outside of the original operating schedule. This is undermining the licensing objectives and in particular is impacting upon local residents.”

Authorities are recommending that the Wellingborough Road venue’s licence be revoked altogether.

A formal review of the premises licence was submitted by the Licensing Authority on March 31, 2025. It alleges that Bada Bing Lounge is in breach of the following four licensing objectives:

Prevention of crime and disorder

Public safety

Prevention of public nuisance

Protection of children from harm

The licence is currently held by Sultan’s Kitchen 2023 Ltd. Company records list Michael Yilmaz and Ersan Karaoglan as directors. However, a new application to take over the licence has been made by Balkan Breeze Ltd, a company owned by 32-year-old Elsart Xhebexhia.

The Environmental Protection Team has received dozens of complaints from residents in nearby streets. The complaints, which date back to March 2024, relate to late-night music and noise from DJ-led events.

One report from the Environmental Protection Team described the noise as “overly excessive and likely to have been affecting a significant proportion of residents within the immediate neighbourhood.”

Officials said music was recorded as late as 4.22am on several occasions. They described the cumulative impact of the noise from 9pm to past 3am on weekends as “highly intrusive” and “likely to cause sleep disturbance.”

A total of 12 separate breaches of the operating schedule have been recorded.

In February 2025, council officers secured a warrant to enter the premises and seize sound equipment following ongoing non-compliance.

In one incident, the lounge advertised an event running until 3am – two hours beyond its permitted hours. Council officers warned organisers that the event would be unlawful if it continued beyond 1am. Organisers later claimed the listing was due to a “marketing mistake.”

In March, landlord Rochmills Property Ltd stepped in, asking Sultan’s Kitchen to relinquish control of the premises. Since then, the business has attempted to shift operations to the basement of the main Sultan’s Kitchen building, formerly Chilli Village, but complaints have continued.

On May 2 2025, an application was submitted by Balkan Breeze Ltd to transfer the premises licence and appoint a new designated premises supervisor.

The bar has also been operating without planning permission since November 2023. In February, the retrospective plans for the structure were refused, with the extension described by planners as “unacceptable.”

Council officers have expressed doubt over the ability of either party to run the venue in accordance with the law.

“We have limited confidence in either operator being able to effectively control and manage the noise impact under a single licence,” said the Environmental Protection Team, adding: “Separate licences would be much easier to enforce.”

The Licensing Authority is now urging councillors to revoke the existing licence entirely and require fresh applications from any prospective operators.

A decision is expected to be made at a WNC licensing hearing on Thursday (May 29).