Controversial Northampton shisha lounge and bar keeps its licence – but still doesn't have planning permission

A controversial Northampton shisha lounge and bar has kept its licence – despite operating without planning permission and facing months of complaints from residents, council officers and police.

Bada Bing Lounge, now operating as Olive & Oak, is located in a rear terrace structure behind Sultan’s Kitchen on Wellingborough Road. The venue has been the subject of a licensing review by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), with officials previously recommending that its licence be revoked altogether.

In a pre-hearing report, WNC’s Licensing and Environmental Protection teams accused the business of breaching all four of the licensing objectives:

Prevention of crime and disorder

Public safety

Prevention of public nuisance

Protection of children from harm

The council’s Environmental Protection Team said the venue had hosted loud, DJ-led events well past its permitted hours, with music recorded as late as 4.20am on several occasions. The noise between 9pm and past 3am on weekends was described as ‘highly intrusive’ and ‘likely to cause sleep disturbance’.

A total of 12 separate breaches of the venue’s original operating schedule were recorded. In February 2025, council officers obtained a warrant to enter the premises and seize sound equipment due to ongoing non-compliance.

Despite this, WNC has now confirmed that the licence remains active and has been updated on the public register under a new operator. The premises is now listed as Olive & Oak, with the licence held by Balkan Breeze Ltd, a company owned by 32-year-old Ernald Xhebexhia, who is also the designated premises supervisor.

WNC has not yet provided this newspaper with a comment.

The licence permits a range of activities including the sale of alcohol, live music, recorded music, dancing and late-night refreshment until 3.30am on certain days.

However, the business is still operating without planning permission. The structure has been in use since December 2023. In February this year, retrospective planning permission was refused.

WNC planning officers said: “The proposed development, by reason of its siting and design would result in an unacceptable form of development, which would unsympathetically alter the existing site.”

Following the February decision, WNC told this newspaper: “Following this refusal of a retrospective application the council will consider its position in relation to any potential enforcement action as the development does not have planning permission as a result of the decision to refuse. The applicant does have a right to appeal against this decision within six months of the date of the decision notice.”

It is now July, and the council has been asked for an update on its enforcement position.

The business continues to trade.

Northamptonshire Police has also been contacted for comment.