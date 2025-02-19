Northampton residents criticise council as ‘outrageous’ and ‘disgraceful’ for evicting not-for-profit organisation from its HQ

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton residents have criticised West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) as “outrageous” and “disgraceful” for evicting a not-for-profit organisation from its HQ.

The Umbrella Fair Organisation (UFO) says the council is “kicking them out” of their base at the Racecourse Pavilion, a council-owned building where they have been based since 2013.

Since September 2023, UFO has staged monthly peaceful protests outside council meetings as part of their “1,000 Voices” campaign, demanding a clean air action plan in the town. Their aim is to force WNC to take action on the town’s toxic air, which they say is among the worst in the UK.

However, immediately after protests started in September 2023, UFO says its relationship with WNC began to deteriorate. They say that last week, the council told them they would need to vacate their home, after a process whereby interested parties were asked to apply for the future lease of the venue. UFO were not selected to carry on the lease, following the application process.

The Umbrella Fair Organisation's HQ at the Racecourse Pavilion, where they have been based since 2013.

Ian Bates, also a volunteer at UFO, said: “They’ve already started the process of deciding who will take over the building. We were part of that process, but the outcome is clear – we’re being pushed out. We have no idea when we’ll have to leave – it could be as little as two months.

"They want to see the back of us, the end of the UFO. That’s how it feels."

Tina, a volunteer at UFO, said: “We can only take it as them trying to silence us. They’re trying to shut us down and stop us from calling them out. I think that’s all you can take from how they’ve behaved in the process.

“All we’re doing is allowing communities to have a voice, to feel empowered, and to influence what happens to them. That’s all we’re doing, but it doesn’t seem to be very welcomed by the council.

“You’ll see on the social responses on our Facebook page just how many people love the work they do with us here. It really means a lot to them.”

Here are some of the many responses posted on UFO’s Facebook page

One commenter said: “I have to say I have been delighted to work with the Umbrella Fair. They have supported Basketball Northants previously on supplying catering and the sound system for the highly successful NN3x3 basketball tournament on the Racecourse. They were also masters of supplying nutritious food for the participants of the HAF programme. The HAF programme is an award-winning project promoted by Northamptonshire Sport to provide positive activity and a lunch for children during the school holidays. The participants would all normally receive free school dinners. Tina and her team answered the call... it was from Marcus Rashford no less. The Umbrella team also gave the young people guidance in how they could eat healthily.

"There are not many organisations so dedicated to helping the community. It'll be a sad day if they are forced to go.”

Another added: “This will have a huge impact on our community. UFO has been the cornerstone of ANYTHING positive that's happened in this dreadtown for the last decade. We've shared so many memories and happenings. It's always been a place of acceptance, no judgment, joy, and laughs—a place of creative inspiration, active consciousness, and a valuable learning space. One of the only pure and real community spaces that remained, that was truly for the people. I can't imagine anywhere else like it. It's devastating for our creative community.”

Another Facebook user said: “So vulnerable people, the many hundreds of volunteers over the years, the tears, sweat, and hard work. The many projects and plans for the future in the building. ALL GONE.”

Another added: “As I've volunteered there over the years, I've seen the huge blessings that The Umbrella Fair Organisation has brought to the community. People pop in for a cup of tea and a chat. Basketball players come in for food, there's a ukulele club, a knit-and-natter group, and you can even learn circus skills like juggling! People in trouble are helped, and everybody gets a warm welcome and a listening ear. The council claims it wants to build a warm and vibrant community. This is how.”

Blackbird Community Project said: “Umbrella Pavilion is one of the last flexible venues left for Northamptonians - that the council is trying to take it away is an attack on the whole community.

“Local people have to rally around community venues, or else they will keep being closed down.”

Another commenter said: “OUTRAGEOUS!!”

And another added: “This is so unfair – that part of the Racecourse was so rundown when The Umbrella Fair Organisation - UFO took it on. They have provided a safe space for so many in the community. It would be nice to hear from the council how this is fair.”

Another Facebook user said: “Disgraceful that the UFO are being evicted. Organisations such as these should be protected and encouraged.”

WNC response

A WNC spokesman said: “The council manages various properties across West Northamptonshire to support its corporate objectives, often leasing them to third parties to better serve the needs of local communities. The Voluntary, Social Enterprise and Faith Group Use of Property (VCS) Policy was created to allow community groups to use these properties through a fair process.

“As part of this policy, interested VCS organisations were recently encouraged to submit applications for the future lease of the pavilion. Those applications were reviewed and assessed fairly and robustly against a range of criteria to determine the most suitable use for the pavilion that would deliver the best outcomes for the community. Where current tenants are not successful in this process, they will be served notice to vacate.”

The council has also confirmed it is working with Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust to discuss opportunities for the Pavilion going forward.