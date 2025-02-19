Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A not-for-profit group in Northampton has accused West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) of trying to “silence” and “shut them down” after being “kicked out” of their headquarters of 12 years.

The Umbrella Fair Organisation (UFO) says the council is "kicking them out” of their base at the Racecourse Pavilion, a council-owned building, where they have been since 2013.

Since September 2023, UFO has staged monthly peaceful protests outside council meetings as part of their “1,000 Voices” campaign, demanding a clean air action plan. Their aim is to force WNC to take action on the town’s toxic air, which they say is considered among the worst in the UK.

Tina Matthew, a UFO volunteer, said: “We are aware we had some of the most toxic air in the UK, and it just wasn’t talked about. Outside of Cheyne Walk, near Barratt’s Maternity Nursing Home, it’s some of the worst air in the UK. It’s the equivalent of a baby being born here and smoking its first cigarette two days later. That’s research substantiated by Asthma UK.”

Tina Matthew is a long-time volunteer at the UFO.

The group says the council’s failure to act on improving air quality since 2001 motivated them to protest.

Tina said: “We felt with our community, we would go out and protest to raise awareness. We said we would not go away until they produced their air quality action plan.”

In November 2024, after a year of monthly protests, WNC produced its first draft of an action plan. However, Tina says the plan is just “words on paper”, and the UFO has called the plan “woefully inadequate”.

She said: “It’s more consultation, not action.”

Umbrella Fair Organisation is being kicked out of its headquarters at the Racecourse Pavilion in Northampton, where they have been based since 2013.

UFO plans to continue its protests until effective change is actioned.

However, immediately after protests started in September 2023, UFO says its relationship with WNC began to deteriorate.

Tina said: “Within three months of our first 1,000 Voices action, a member of the assets team came around and told us to stop all community activities, despite us working with the council for over a decade. We had a really good relationship with WNC up until that point. Then this happened.”

The UFO also says the council has been ignoring recent requests to discuss expanding its operations at the Racecourse Pavilion. The council says interested voluntary organisations were encouraged to apply for the future lease of the Pavilion and that all applications were assessed “fairly”. Ultimately, it was decided to not give UFO the future lease, and thus they have been told to vacate.

Tina said: “We were in discussion with the asset team at WNC, and then it just abruptly stopped. We went back to them numerous times about wanting the lease, but there was complete silence from WNC. They would not engage with us. It’s really confusing. We just didn’t understand why they wouldn’t respond.

“We then, by accident, found out the premises had been put on a list to be made available. As the sitting tenants, they never told us this. We tried to talk to them, but they never spoke to us. We didn’t understand that. That was really difficult.

“We can only take it as them trying to silence us. They’re trying to shut us down and stop us from calling them out. I think that’s all you can take from how they’ve behaved in the process.

“All we’re doing is allowing communities to have a voice, to feel empowered, and to influence what happens to them. That’s all we’re doing, but it doesn’t seem to be very welcomed by the council.”

Asked how the group is feeling, Tina said: “I’m just so sad for all the people who have invested so much time over the years to make things happen.

“We’re devastated about it. It really matters to people the work that we do here. You can see that their lives have been positively changed, and there is a real community here that supports each other.

“You’ll see on the social responses on our Facebook page just how many people love the work they do with us here. It really means a lot to them.

“We just don’t understand what it is the council wants for the community here that we are not providing.”

A WNC spokesman said: “The council manages various properties across West Northamptonshire to support its corporate objectives, often leasing them to third parties to better serve the needs of local communities. The Voluntary, Social Enterprise and Faith Group Use of Property (VCS) Policy was created to allow community groups to use these properties through a fair process.

“As part of this policy, interested VCS organisations were recently encouraged submit applications for the future lease of the pavilion. Those applications were reviewed and assessed fairly and robustly against a range of criteria to determine the most suitable use for the pavilion that would deliver the best outcomes for the community. Where current tenants are not successful in this process, they will be served notice to vacate.”

The council has now also confirmed that it is working with Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust to explore opportunities for the Pavilion’s future, such as hosting events and using the space flexibly to support activities.

Ian Bates, who is also a volunteer at the UFO, said: "WNC has undertaken a process of who is going to go in the building. We did get involved in that process, but we're going.

“We have no idea when we're leaving — it could be as little as two months.

“We asked WNC if they had a building for us to move into, and we got an absolute flat no. They want to see the back of us, the end of the UFO. That’s how it feels.”

The volunteer says WNC brought five reps from Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust to look at the building on Wednesday (February 19), just a week after they were told they were being “kicked out”.

Ian added: “They're a bit quick to get in your grave.”

UFO will be once again peacefully protesting outside The Guildhall before a council budget meeting on Thursday evening (February 20). The group says everyone is welcome to attend.