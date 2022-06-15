Revealed: Rough opening date confirmed for new Lidl in Northampton

A rough opening date has been revealed for a brand new budget supermarket on a busy Northampton road.

Construction work began earlier this month (June) to build a new Lidl supermarket in Lodge Way just off Harlestone Road.

The former Harvey's warehouse was demolished to make way for the popular budget supermarket, which is set to create around 40 new jobs.

The new Lidl is being built in Lodge Way just off the Harlestone Road

Lidl GB’s regional head of property Iain Ross said: “We are delighted to confirm that construction of our new supermarket on Harlestone Road, Northampton is now underway and set to open this winter.

"The new store is set to create around 40 new jobs and represents a multi-million pound investment, which will be fantastic for the local area.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

The store's opening times will be from Monday to Saturdays 8am to 10pm, and on Sundays between 10am to 4pm, according to plans submitted to the council.

The proposals were met by a mixed response from residents last year, mainly evoking concerns about traffic in the area.

Labour councillor Gareth Eales, of the Dallington Spencer ward, raised his concerns in October.