Motorcyclist suffers serious head, chest and leg injuries in smash at Northampton junction
Crash investigators appeal for witnesses after collision between Honda bike and Vauxhall Corsa on Thursday night
A biker is seriously injured in hospital with serious head, chest and leg injuries following a crash at a busy Northampton junction last night (Thursday).
Crash investigators confirmed the man was riding a blue Honda which was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa where Harlestone Road meets Lodge Way, in Dallington.
He was taken to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Unit said: "We are keen to hear anyone who saw the collision, or make have relevant CCTV, smart doorbell, or dashcam footage either of the collision or showing the manner of driving prior to it.
"Please call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 535 of July 29, 2021."