Major plans unveiled to restore Overstone Hall into 'high-quality' flats – but only if 100 homes in total can be built on the grounds

Major plans have been submitted to restore Overstone Hall into 'high-quality' flats – but only if 100 homes in total can be built on the grounds.

Fairline Homes has submitted plans to restore Overstone Hall, but only if it can convert the building into 26 flats and build 100 homes on the surrounding grounds to fund the project.

The company, led by Barry Howard, purchased the historic site in 2015 and has since been working to find a viable solution for the hall's future.

Overstone Hall has been in a state of disrepair for many years. A fire in 2001 destroyed more than 50 percent of the building, and since then, the hall has suffered from further exposure to the elements and additional incidents of fire and vandalism, according to planning documents. More recently, a fire broke out at the hall in March 2023.

The new proposal includes the restoration of key features, such as the external steps, gardens, and other historic elements.

In addition to restoring the hall, the applicant plans to convert it into 26 high-quality apartments, featuring a mix of two and three-bedroom units. The plans also involve the demolition of parts of the building, including the south wing and the former canteen extension.

However, to restore the hall, the applicant says they need to generate funds to make it financially viable.

As part of the proposal, the applicant plans to build a mix of homes, including apartment blocks and houses, on the surrounding grounds. According to the applicant, that development is crucial to securing the funding needed for the restoration of Overstone Hall.

Here’s an overview of how the site could be laid out, according to the applicant

In a statement, the applicant said: “For almost a quarter of a century, Overstone Hall has remained a ruined shell, deteriorating year on year. And each year the task of restoration becomes greater, the funding of development more challenging, and the prospect of a successful outcome more remote.

"The proposals submitted in the current planning and listed building applications provide a practical solution to restoring those parts of the hall that are capable of restoration, providing the listed building with a viable, long-term use, and contributing to the cost of conservation with development discretely sited within the boundaries of the property."

They continued: "The scheme for enabling development, in addition to its contribution to the conservation of heritage assets, would provide a well-designed, high-quality housing development in an attractive environment. The mix of dwelling sizes and types – two and three-bed apartments and five-bed houses - would increase the range of dwellings available in a locality close to the village."

The applicant also highlighted the benefits to the local community: "The proposals would locate new housing within walking distance of the village. The current private grounds to the hall would be open to the public and provide new footpath links connecting the existing footpath along Sywell Road to Overstone Park School and the private residences to the south-east of the hall."

The development land is within the red boundary

A previous application to demolish Overstone Hall was submitted in February 2023 but received around 650 objections from local residents who expressed their desire to see the hall restored. A decision on that application has yet to be made.

The target decision date for the development is set for June 9, 2025.

Click here to view the plans.