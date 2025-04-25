4 . Heritage Party

Kim Fuller, who is standing for the Heritage Party in Dallington and Spencer, said: "The whole country has a housing crisis which is inextricably linked to mass, rapid immigration over the last 25 years. The population has grown from 59 million in 2000 to officially 69 million in 2025. Successive governments have accelerated the pace of immigration until now net migration stands at 700,000 per year. The current government has said on record that five out of seven of the 1.5 million homes they want to build in the next four years will not be for local constituents, but for asylum seekers and migrants. Local constituents who need council housing will have no choice but to continue to live in conditions with damp and mould, something which has been ongoing since the 1960s. Yet there are simply not enough houses being built for all the immigrants coming to the country let alone for British people wanting to have a home of their own and perhaps start a family. Neither are there enough public services to cope with the influx of new people arriving in our town with all the extra housing developments being built. There are not enough doctors, surgeries, dentists, hospital beds and school places for all the extra people that are being pushed into Northampton. The Heritage Party would advocate for an end to the era of mass rapid immigration which is the only way to stop the pressure on our public services and our countryside and return to normality." Photo: Kim Fuller