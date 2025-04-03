Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The names of all the candidates standing in this year’s local elections across West Northamptonshire have been revealed.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday May 1, to decide who will be their local councillors.

Today (Thursday April 3), the full list of candidates competing for votes has been revealed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), as the deadline for nomination papers to be handed in has now passed.

Across West Northamptonshire, voters will elect 76 councillors in 35 different wards.

All the West Northamptonshire candidates standing in the 2025 local elections, listed in wards

Abington & Phippsville Ward

Luke Adams - Green Party

Sian Bateman - Conservative

Charles Breese - Conservative

Alan John Coles - Reform

Gerald Roland Lamb - Reform

Esther Pearson - Green Party

Bob Purser - Labour

Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrats

Zoe Smith - Labour

James Tarry - Liberal Democrats

Alex Twigley - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Billing Ward

Gary Campbell - Labour

Paul Clark - Independent

Mark Deakes - Reform

Janice Helen Duffy - Labour

Russell Ellis - Liberal Democrats

Silas Hays - Reform

James William Hill - Conservative

Naz Islam - Conservative

Faye Sophia Spencer - Green Party

Blackthorn & Rectory Farm Ward

Taylor Luke Cowley-Coulton - Conservative

Mike Fuller - Liberal Democrats

Lauren Gilkes - Green Party

Keith Holland-Delamere - Labour

Jeff Johnson - Reform

Bisola Funmilayo Ogunro - Labour

Alan Price - Reform

Peter John Spink - Conservative

Brackley

William Richard Ashby - Reform

Tony Bagot-Webb - Conservative

Fiona Baker - Conservative

Richard John Butler - Reform

Penny Du Sautoy - Conservative

Hazel Hewison - Liberal Democrats

Scott Langford - Labour

Andrew Last - Reform

Stewart Manley - Green Party

Kate Nash - Liberal Democrats

Peter Rawlinson - Independent

Sue Sharps - Labour

Ian Norrman Stewart - Green Party

Simon Weaver - Labour

Braunston & Crick Ward

Athynea Sofia Burchall - Independent

Alan Chantler - Conservative

Sarah Goode - Reform

Rosie Humphreys - Liberal Democrats

Oscar James Jobling - Green Party

Stephen Christopher Kerr - Conservative

Andrew John Potts - Labour

Ian Bradley Robertson - Independent

Andrew Stuart John Simpson - Liberal Democrats

Josh West - Labour

Kevin Vernon Wright - Reform

Brixworth

Andrew Charles Cassidy - Green Party

Jonathan William Harris - Liberal Democrats

Emilie Zahiri Mehrabadi - Reform

Chris Myers - Labour

Simon Philip-Smith - Conservative

Campion

Phil Bignell - Conservative

Ray Brady - Independent

Adam Brown - Conservative

Debra King - Reform

Clive Millman - Labour and Co-operative Party

Grant Lee Andrew Simpson - Liberal Democrats

Nigel Alastair Strang - Liberal Democrats

Nicola Streeton - Reform

Shirley Waterhouse - Labour and Co-operative Party

Anne Webb - Green Party

Castle

Wayne Baptiste - Conservative

Julie Borowska - Liberal Democrats

Muna Cali - Labour

Enam Haque - Labour

Josh Heavens - Reform

Elliott Humphries - Reform

Fartun Ismail - Labour

Emma Kendall - Green Party

Laura Kingsbury - Reform

Connor Alan Salter - Independent

Katie Simpson - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Carole Thurlow - Conservative

Roger John Thurlow - Conservative

Adrian Michael Vann - Social Democratic Party

Cogenhoe & The Houghtons

Steve Clarke - Conservative

Kerry Coupe - Liberal Democrats

Kevin Leslie Cross - Reform

Chris Devonshire - Labour

Jo Maisey - Green Party

Dallington Spencer

Rufia Ashraf - Labour

Michael Beardsworth - Liberal Democrats

Donna Louise Bodaly - Independent

Maria Dreghici - Reform

John Alan East - Reform

Kim Elizabeth Fuller - Heritage Party

Richard Harris - Reform

Luke Hillery - Conservative

Glen Hughes - Conservative

Shade Ibitomisin - Conservative

Jimtom James - Green Party

Sally Keeble - Labour

Ryan Anthony Michlig - Labour

Daventry North East

Laura Louisa Davies - Labour

Ashton Charles Elmes - Reform

Peter Nigel Matten - Conservative

Clare Patricia Slater - Green Party

John Boyden Tippeett - Liberal Democrats

Daventry North West

Maria Addison - Independent

Alan Knape - Liberal Democrats

Nigel Stephen Mercer - Labour

Richard John Pipes - Reform

Jake Roberts - Conservative

Sarah Stokes - Green Party

Daventry South

Dawn Louise Branigan - Independent

John Henry Butlin - Liberal Democrats

Anna Cater - Independent

Julia Clark - Liberal Democrats

Stephen Dabbs - Labour

Athena Fenn - Conservative

Kama Guliyeva - Reform

Rebecca James - Conservative

Stuart Lauderdale - Labour

Anthony Jacob Lock - Reform

Alex McMurtry - Reform

Ed Norris - Liberal Democrats

Wendy Randall - Labour

Phillip Charles Nathaniel Silk-Neilsen - Conservative

Kate Valerie Smallman - Green Party

Deanshanger & Paulerspury

Luca Clifford - Conservative

Ivan Dabbs - Reform

Mark Hughes - Conservative

Michael Leggett - Liberal Democrats

Ian Alexander McCord - Independent Network

Ryan O’Shea - Reform

James Soper - Labour and Co-operative Party

Anne Thompson - Labour and Co-operative Party

Beverley Vivian - Green Party

Duston

Hayley Adkins - Reform

Daniel A Bessong - Labour

Vikki Burgess - Labour

Vincent Peter Clive - Reform

Paul Dyball - Conservative

Jamie Edkins - Independent

Matt Golby - Conservative

Anna King - Conservative

Hakim Monsur - Labour

Jasmine Rainbird - Reform

Rosemary Tolley - Liberal Democrats

Shaylee Rose Tosney - Green Party

Far Cotton, Delapre & Briar Hill

Sony Akie - Conservative

Raymond Connolly - Conservative

Lamarr Darrington - Green Party

Julie Davenport - Independent

Becky Dorman - Labour

David Garlick - Liberal Democrats

Ray Mary Brown Kelly-Sargeant - Conservative

Anthony James Owens - Reform

Robert William Parkinson - Labour

James Richard Petter - Reform

Steven Christpher Reid - Reform

Nicholas James Smith - Labour

Seamus Smyth - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Sanjeev Tiwary - Labour

Hackleton & Roade

Mark Allen - Liberal Democrats

Joe Atkins - Labour

Fiona Cole - Conservative

Amanda Jayne Creed - Labour

Andrew Grant - Conservative

Paul Michael Slater - Green Party

Adam Smith - Reform

Adam Victor Tristian Smith - Reform

Danny Adam Weeks - Reform

Headlands

Max Alexander Barnby - Conservative

Joanne Elizabeth Blythe - Reform

Adrian Cartwright - Reform

Cameron Steven Emery - Reform

Penny Flavell - Conservative

Koulla Jolley - Labour

Mia Joyce - Independent

Paul Joyce - Independent

Steve Kent - Green Party

Brian Markham - Liberal Democrats

Turon Miah - Labour

Ellie Rutherford - Labour

Adam Lea Smith - Conservative

David Woodbridge - Liberal Democrats

Hunsbury

Damon Boughen - Green Party

Bob Burnell - Labour

Glenn Steven Mark Butcher - Reform

Pinder Chauhan - Conservative

Katie Evans - Labour

Ronald James Firman - Reform

Brendan John Glynane - Liberal Democrats

Andre Gonzalez De Savage - Conservative

Alexander Nathan Josiah Love - Reform

Matthew McNicholas - Labour

Lucy Newbury - Liberal Democrats

Daniel George Soan - Conservative

Carl Neville Mark Squires - Liberal Democrats

Kingsley & Semilong

Titus Ajayi - Labour

Farzana Aldridge - Labour

Lewis Betty - Conservative

Josh Curtis - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Liam Mark Durrant - Green Party

Lori Gale-Rumens - Conservative

Nick Humphries - Reform

Chris Lock - Reform

Jason Sparkhall - Green Party

Marianne Taylor - Liberal Democrats

Martin Taylor - Liberal Democrats

Kingsthorpe North

Antony Antoniou - Independent

Mark Christian Arnull - Reform

Mobola Bakare - Conservative

Helen Barker - Labour

Sally Beardsworth - Liberal Democrats

Nigel Anthony Edward Berrill - Reform

Ersan Karaoglan - Labour

Dilip Kumar - Labour

Tom Lawler - Liberal Democrats

Chris Leggett - Liberal Democrats

Steve Miller - Green Party

Mike O’Connor - Conservative

Dave Pearson - Green Party

Paul Phoenix Powerville - Green Party

Daniel Rainbird - Reform

Laura Stevenson - Conservative

Kingsthorpe South

Geri Banfield - Liberal Democrats

Harry Barret - Labour and Co-operative Party

Elizabeth Kisha Anne Edwards - Independent

Dave Gaskell - Reform

Cheryl Hawes - Conservative

Julie Hawkins - Green Party

Sam Kilby-Shaw - Conservative

Eluned Lewis-Nichol - Labour and Co-operative Party

Caroline Janet Phillips - Reform

Tony Woods - Liberal Democrats

Long Buckby

Neil Clayton - Reform

Caroline Lucy Collins - Reform

Daniel Lister - Long Buckby

Charles Morton - Conservative

Sue Myers - Labour

Jane Louise Rigby - Labour

Simon Sneddon - Green Party

Mark Robert Thomas - Liberal Democrats

Nicholas Watts - Liberal Democrats

Middleton Cheney

Zamaani Abdullahi Alat - Labour

Rebecca Breese - Conservative

Rosie Herring - Conservative

Martin Johns - Conservative

Deborah Manning - Reform

Victoria Markham-Beech - Reform

Dave Mardsen - Green Party

Justin Nash - Liberal Democrats

Jane Rogers - Labour

Richard Edwards Solesbury-Timms - Independent

Moulton

Stephen Francis Burnham - Labour

Daniel Cribbin - Conservative

Sally Belinda Davies - Labour

Jamie Dexter – Green Party

Jimmy Fawehinmi - Labour

Sue Gaskell - Reform

Anna Hughes - Liberal Democrats

Will Hughes - Liberal Democrats

Rupert Moscrop Knowles - Liberal Democrats

John Shephard - Conservative

John Slope - Reform

Mike Warren - Conservative

Peter David York - Reform

Naseby

Richard Auger - Conservative

Abigail - Labour

Michael William Edwards - Reform

Stuart Fairlie Kendall - Green Party

Christine Sarah Ware - Liberal Democrats

Nene Valley

Hilary Blackman - Labour

Laura Ann Couse - Reform

Peter Robert French - Labour

Andrew Bernhardt Halliwell - Labour

Jill Hope - Liberal Democrats

Trefor Robert Hughes - Reform

Phil Larratt - Conservative

Marianne Martin - Green Party

Craig Paul Morris - Reform

Jenny Moseley - Green Party

Sue Pearson - Green Party

Thomas Ridley - Liberal Democrats

Aaryan Sharma - Liberal Democrats

Dan Smith - Conservative

Nick Alex-Sturges - Conservative

Claire Elizabeth Wallace-Sims - Labour

Parklands

Mike Hallan - Conservative

Kevin Dudley Hewes - Green Party

Jim Kellock - Labour

Paul Anthony Schofield - Liberal Democrats

Nigel Lawrence Stansfield - Reform

Rural North East

Nicola Bell - Labour

Cecile Irving-Swift - Conservative

Juliet Mary Jeater - Green Party

Tony Nixon - Liberal Democrats

Anthony Reynolds - Reform

Rural South Northamptonshire

Jane Birch - Labour

Geoff Boot - Labour

Teresa Cox - Green Party

Georgie Daniels - Reform

Stuart Harold Day - Reform

Alison Eastwood - Conservative

Arthur Greaves - Labour

Justin Michelle Leggett - Liberal Democrats

Charles Manners - Conservative

Jonathan Sayers - Reform

David Smith - Conservative

Michael Nicholas Toner - Independent

Talavera

Ifeoluwa Adeniran - Labour

Monica Kelly - Conservative

Thomas Manning - Reform

Scott Packer - Reform

Ash Ritchie - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Darren Ryland - Labour

Martin Thomas Sawyer - Liberal Democrats

Mariana Smith - Conservative

Michael Spence - Green Party

Towcester

Paul Jonathan Broadfield - Labour and Co-operative Part

Simon Clifford - Conservative

Rachel Jean Dando L’Olive - Labour and Co-operative Part

Hugh Evans - Conservative

Adrian John Little - Reform

Greg Lunn - Conservative

Barry Joesph Mahoney - Reform

Harry Minns - Liberal Democrats

Jim Mullin - Labour and Co-operative Part

David Tarbun - Liberal Democrats

Stewart Tolley - Liberal Democrats

Emmie Williamson - Green Party

Scott David Zebedee - Reform

Upton

Claudette Omoye Bemigho-Amorighoye - Labour

Imran Chowdhury - Conservative

Linda Michelle Davidson - Green Party

Patrick Agwue Julius - Labour

Matthew Christopher Kinton - No party listed

Mona Meredith - Liberal Democrats

Kathryn Shaw - Reform

Michael Timothy Stratton - Reform

Weston Favell & Abington Vale

Jamal Alwahabi - Labour and Co-operative Party

Stephen Hibbert - Conservative

Andy Kilbride - Conservative

David Robert Lea - Reform

Omonigho Jennifer Martin - Green Party

Clare Robertson-Marriott - Labour and Co-operative Party

Alastair Stuart Thomson - Liberal Democrats

Jordan Peter Young - Reform

Woodford & Weedon

Rupert Frost - Conservative

Jo Gilford - Conservative

Charles Peter Hastie - Reform

Ed Jaspers - Green Party

Chris Lofts - Liberal Democrats

Les Marriott - Labour

Gordon Smallman - Green Party

Bob Symons - Liberal Democrats

Stephen Tibbles - Labour

Jonathan Vallis - Reform

Voters need to register to vote by Friday April 11. Register online to vote.