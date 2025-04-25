2 . Conservatives

Leader of the West Northamptonshire Conservatives, Cllr Adam Brown, said: "We have taken action to strengthen some of the tools at our disposal to mitigate the effects of badly run HMOs and as part of the new local plan we will pursue greater restrictions. We have already begun the process of tightening the licensing of HMO landlords, bringing in a new Additional Licensing regime earlier in the year, and as part of the new local plan - the document that sets local planning policy – we will seek further restrictions on the proliferation of HMOs. The council has regularly stood up against additional HMO applications, only to see government planning inspectors overturn local decisions which is hugely frustrating. Sadly, Labour is proposing to further restrict the ability of local people to have important planning decisions heard at public meetings. The Conservatives are totally opposed to these proposals. We would also extend our “days of action” approach, where we target areas of Northampton with a high HMO density and hold a multi-agency action day alongside police and government departments to assess and take action on the problems arising in those particular parts of Northampton. In tandem with that we now have a fully evidenced strategy to increase the delivery of affordable housing which in the longer term should reduce demand for HMO accommodation." Photo: WNC