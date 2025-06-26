Latest update revealed on £2.3 million heritage park under construction in Northampton

An update has been issued on a £2.3 million heritage park under construction in Northampton as it edges closer to its target completion date.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has provided the latest on the Marefair Heritage Park, which is being built on the former Chalk Lane car park in Marefair.

Construction started in March 2025 and, according to the council, is due to finish in summer 2025 – although no firm date has been confirmed yet.

A WNC spokesperson said: “Work on the heritage park at Marefair is making good progress, as you can see from the latest images. The castle-themed play equipment has been installed and the archways and heritage poles telling the history of this part of Northampton are being created.”

The idea behind the project is to create a new heritage-focused green space for the town – featuring a play area, community garden, heritage timeline, new footpaths and lighting. The aim is to better connect the train station with the town centre, while encouraging more people to visit Northampton, according to WNC.

A walking trail through the park will follow part of the original footprint of Northampton Castle, and cherry trees in the play area will reference the old orchard that once sat inside the castle walls, according to WNC.

The park sits in the shadow of Castle Mound – the remains of the once significant Northampton Castle, which dates back to 1084 and hosted several key parliamentary gatherings in medieval England.

The project has seen its completion date pushed back multiple times – initially expected in spring 2025, then revised to autumn, and now summer 2025.

Funding for the heritage park has come from a mix of sources, including £1.6 million from the Towns Fund, £427,000 in Section 106 contributions, and £242,000 from WNC itself.

Local contractor Jeakins Weir is leading construction, working alongside landscape architects BDP. The work is part of a wider regeneration push in the area, which includes the upcoming Four Waterside and Marefair development projects, set to run through to 2032.

The site also saw a notable archaeological discovery in August 2024, when large pieces of ironstone were uncovered during early works. Experts believe the stones may have once formed part of Northampton Castle.