Jeakins Weir has started to move on to the site. Photo taken on Thursday (March 6).

Works have started on a new multi-million-pound Heritage Park project on two former car parks in Northampton town centre.

Construction workers moved onto the the former Chalk Lane and Doddridge car parks on Wednesday March 5 to begin converting them into a new £2.3 million heritage park.

West Northants Council (WNC) describes its project as ‘ambitious’ which will provide a ‘vibrant’ new green space designed to link the town centre with the train station while ‘driving footfall to the heart of the town’.

The park will feature a range of amenities, including recreational green spaces, a castle-themed play area, a community garden, and a heritage timeline, according to WNC.

The park will be built on the former Chalk Lane and Doddridge Road car parks. Photo: Arrun Day.

A walking trail will follow part of the original location of Northampton Castle, while cherry trees in the play area ‘will reflect the historic orchard that once stood within the castle walls’. Improved lighting will also enhance connections to nearby landmarks.

The site lies in the shadow of Castle Mound, the former location of the historically significant Northampton Castle. Dating back to 1084, the castle served as the backdrop for numerous parliamentary gatherings in the Middle Ages.

WNC initially planned to complete the park by Spring 2025. However, with construction only just beginning, the completion date has been revised to Autumn 2025, according to WNC’s website. The council has not explained the reason for the delay.

The project is funded by £1.6 million from the Towns Fund, £427,000 from section 106 contributions, and £242,000 from WNC.

Here's an artist's impression of what the park will look like.

Northamptonshire-based contractor Jeakins Weir is leading the park’s construction in collaboration with landscape architects BDP.

Conservative councillor Dan Lister, the cabinet member at WNC overseeing the project, said: “The Marefair Heritage Park is a key project in our broader vision for the transformation of Northampton. This exciting new green space will celebrate our town’s rich history while enhancing its future. By improving connections between the train station and the town centre, we’re creating a more welcoming gateway that will drive footfall and economic growth. Alongside developments like Four Waterside, Marefair Heritage Park will play an important role in making Northampton a vibrant destination for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Alistair Weir, Managing Director at Jeakins Weir, added: “We are very pleased to have started on site on this transformative community project that will not only enhance Northampton’s green spaces but also strengthen its historic identity. Marefair Heritage Park is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through collaboration on the SCAPE Regional Construction framework with WNC, and we look forward to delivering a space that will benefit the local community for generations to come.”

According to WNC, the Four Waterside projects is set to begin in 2025 and finish by 2032. Once completed, the Four Waterside development will offer ‘high-quality’ office space, a new hotel, residential opportunities, and improved public areas, all aimed at attracting businesses and investment to the area, according to WNC.