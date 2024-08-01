Potential remains of Northampton Castle found in 'fascinating' discovery during works on car park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “fascinating” discovery, potentially relating to Northampton Castle, has been made by archaeologists working on a Northampton car park.

Large pieces of ironstone, which may once have formed part of Northampton Castle, have been uncovered by archaeologists working at Chalk Lane Car Park, as part of the preparatory work to turn two car parks into a £1.6 million heritage park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), has confirmed the findings of the experts from MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology).

Large pieces of ironstone which may once have formed part of Northampton Castle have been found at the site of Chalk Lance car park.

A spokesman for WNC said: “Archaeologists from MOLA have carried out an initial investigation at Chalk Lane Car Park to discover more about the site’s history, carefully removing and preserving any artefacts discovered on site.

“Over a one-week period from July 17, MOLA carried out a dig in the area where the heritage timeline poles are to be located. This revealed large pieces of ironstone, likely quarried locally in Northamptonshire, which may relate to the demolition of Northampton castle in 1879. The remains of the castle were previously excavated in the 1960s, and Ironstone was identified in its construction.

“The ironstone uncovered by the team during the recent excavations was mixed with brick and modern pottery and located next to the trenches dug by archaeologists in the 1960s. This suggests it is the remains of rubble removed by archaeologists during the last excavations, more than 50 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The archaeologists also uncovered remains of a post-medieval wall belonging to a house built in the area while the castle ruins still stood. This, along with other excavations in the town centre, is helping us understand how the town developed around the castle in the centuries following the Civil War when its defences were removed.”

Simon Markus, project manager at MOLA added: “As someone born and raised in Northampton, having the chance to excavate around such an important part of the town’s history is incredible. Seeing how the area developed over the centuries gives a greater understanding of the town’s past and the people who lived here.”

Planning permission was granted in May to transform Chalk Lane Car Park in Marefair into a new park that celebrates the heritage of the former castle and local area.

Marefair and its surroundings have a rich history as the site of the once-famous Northampton Castle. The area is home to several archaeological excavation sites and historic buildings, including the Old Black Lion Pub, Hazelrigg House, Castile Hill URC, St Peters Church, and a former Saxon Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new park will feature green spaces, trees, play areas, heritage timeline poles, community gardens, pathways, and lighting.

WNC secured £1.6 million from the Government’s Towns Fund for the creation of the Heritage Park. Additional funding includes £427,000 from S106 and £242,000 from West Northamptonshire Council.

It is hoped the park will open in spring 2025.

Chalk Lane Car Park will be closed until August 12, 2024 to allow contractors to reinstate the car park to a safe standard before reopening.