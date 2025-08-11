Labour leader criticises Reform for ‘divisive’ statement about migrant hotel schemes in Northamptonshire

The leader of the Labour Party in West Northamptonshire has has criticised Reform for making a “divisive” statement about migrant hotel schemes in the county.

The Labour group in West Northamptonshire has called on the Reform-led West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to take responsibility for ensuring a smooth and constructive transition away from housing asylum seekers in hotels.

West Northants Labour Group leader Sally Keeble responded to a statement from Reform council leader councillor Mark Arnull on Friday August 8 about the use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers in the area.

She said: “The Labour Government has committed to end the use of hotels to accommodate asylum seekers by the end of this Parliament. They are inappropriate and a disproportionate burden on the public purse. Already the Labour Government has almost halved the number of asylum hotels, down from 400 to just over 200. The three hotels in West Northamptonshire have operated with relatively few incidents: residents in one have even participated in local litterpicks.

Cllr Sally Keeble (pictured) has responded to a statement from Reform council leader Cllr Mark Arnull on 8 August about the use of hotels, like the Ibis in Crick (pictured) to accommodate asylum seekers in the area. Credit: Google/Nadia Lincoln

“The Reform administration in West Northamptonshire has been in place for only three months. It’s beholden on them to ensure that the transition from hotels to alternative, more sustainable accommodation is achieved with the good order and constructive relationships which are characteristic of our community in West Northamptonshire.

“Running a council means taking responsibility for making sure things go right – not issuing divisive statements designed to make them go wrong.”

Councillor Arnull said the use of three hotels in West Northamptonshire to house asylum seekers, a scheme led by the Labour Government, was causing concern for residents due to the locations being “highly unsuitable” and placing “unreasonable” strain on local services.

He added that WNC was working closely with police and other partners to monitor issues and respond to community concerns. He also warned that should the Government stop using hotels, alternative accommodation could place even greater pressure on local housing and services. Read his statement in full here.

The leader’s statement follows a report by the Chronicle & Echo that Crick Parish Council is “extremely concerned about recent incidents” involving the IBIS hotel at Crick, which is currently housing asylum seekers as part of a Labour-Government-led scheme.

Crick Parish Council’s statement came after a 32-year-old man in Crick was charged with sexual assault against a woman last week. He has appeared in court and been remanded in custody ahead of his next court hearing in September.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware a man from Crick has been charged with sexual assault by Warwickshire Police following an incident in Rugby on Tuesday August 5.

“We know this incident has caused concern to people living in the area and our Neighbourhood Policing Team have been completing extra patrols in Crick in recent days to offer reassurance.

“We continue to work closely with partners including local councillors and West Northamptonshire Council to help respond to any concerns people may have and encourage people to contact us if they have any questions.

“We also encourage people to report crimes to us via online, via 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

Last Friday August 8 at 6pm, dozens turned up outside the Crick hotel to protest the use of the hotel as a migrant scheme.

Stuart Andrew, Conservative MP for the Daventry Constituency covering Crick, said safety of residents in his area is his “highest priority”.

A Home Office spokesman said: “The Government is reducing expensive hotel use as part of a complete overhaul of the asylum system.

“From over 400 asylum hotels open in summer 2023, costing almost £9 million a day, there are now fewer than 210, and we want them all closed by the end of this Parliament.

“We will continue to work closely with community partners across the country, and discuss any concerns they have, as we look to fix this broken system together. The security of the local communities within which hotels are located will always be our paramount concern.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Rosie Humphreys, who represents the Crick ward, previously said: “I am in complete agreement with Crick Parish Council’s position that the Ibis is totally unsuitable for use as a contingency hotel. The Ibis lacks any facilities close by and is in a remote location – it beggars belief that the Home Office can think it appropriate to use this hotel again. Even if the government has inherited an asylum system that is all but broken, with thousands stuck in a backlog without their claims processed, this is no reason to make a bad decision again by reopening the Ibis for asylum seekers.”

In 2022, the very same hotel was used by the Conservative Government to house more than 160 asylum seekers who came from a variety of countries including Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Syria, and Iran.

A national petition on the use of hotels for asylum accommodation has reached more than 100,000 signatures, triggering a parliamentary debate.