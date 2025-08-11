"There was a lot of anger and loud-mouthed threats": Tensions high at Crick anti-migrant protest

Tensions were high at Crick’s anti-migrant protest outside the IBIS hotel early on Friday evening (August 8).

Union flag and banner-waving protesters gathered outside the hotel in response to an incident that took place in the area last week involving one of the hotel’s residents.

Ahmed Muhammad Almahi, 32, was charged with sexual assault on a female last Tuesday evening. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on September 11 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Photographer Patrick Joyce attended the protest.

Flag-waving outside the IBIS hotel in Crick. Picture: Patrick Joyce.

He said: “If it hadn't been for the substantial police presence, it probably would have turned nasty.

“There was a lot of anger and loud-mouthed threats to break down the barriers and force entry to the hotel.

“I did receive a few threats myself and got told to 'shove my camera’ if I pointed it at them (the protesters). Most of them could not resist venting their spleen with crude and insulting references to the immigrants.”

Patrick said the most common objections were about asylum seekers being housed at taxpayers expense, young females not feeling safe to go out alone ad parents worried about their children.

“Incidentally, I met a few demonstrators who also attended the Katie Hopkins demo last week in Rugby after she’d been banned from performing at a council-run venue,” he added.

Steven Holst also attended the event.

He said: “It was a peaceful protest; no one kicked off, and there was no arrests. All in all it was a good turn out, and people voiced their opinions with no one being reprimanded.”

Villagers in Crick say they are 'extremely concerned' about the asylum seekers.

Crick Parish Council has issued a statement saying it is ‘extremely concerned about recent incidents’ involving the IBIS hotel at Crick, which is currently housing asylum seekers as part of a Labour-Government-led scheme. The statement does not specify details of any particular incident.

In a statement, the council said: “The parish council is aware of and is extremely concerned about recent incidents involving the IBIS hotel at Crick.

“Regarding the use of the playing field, the parish council has contacted Serco directly. Serco have told us that they cannot impose a curfew, and the residents are not prevented from leaving the hotel. Serco have said that they will speak to the hotel residents about using the playing field at night and making a noise.

A police force has said it is doing extra patrols in a village where a man was recently charged with a sexual assault.

Northamptonshire Police have been completing extra patrols in Crick in recent days to offer reassurance to residents.

The Northamptonshire force said it continued to "work closely with partners including local councillors and West Northamptonshire Council to help respond to any concerns people may have and encourage people to contact us if they have any questions".

It added people should reports crimes directly to the force "online, via 101 or 999 in an emergency".

A spokesperson from Northamptonshire Police, said: “Police officers facilitated a peaceful protest at a hotel in Crick on Friday evening (August 8).

“The right to peaceful and lawful protest is a fundamental element of any democracy, and we are committed to upholding and facilitating this.

“A co-ordinated policing operation was in place throughout the event, in addition to the usual patrols conducted by the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“We can confirm no arrests were made during the protest.”