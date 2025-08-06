Man, 32, to appear before court charged with sexual assault on the Northamptonshire border near Crick
A 32-year-old man living in Northamptonshire has been charged with sexual assault against a woman, following an incident earlier this week.
Ahmed Muhammad Almahi, of Parklands in Crick, was charged with sexual assault on a female on Tuesday August 5 evening.
The charge relates to an incident that happened in Hillmorton Road and Crick Road in Rugby, Warwickshire on Monday August 4 evening.
Almahi has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 6.