In pictures: Dozens of clean air campaigners protest for immediate action from WNC on 'toxic air' in Northampton

Protesters from the 1,000 Voices movement, part of the Umbrella Fair Organisation, peacefully demonstrated outside The Guildhall last night (Thursday February 20) before a WNC budget meeting.

Demonstrators held signs saying ‘Let me Breathe’ and ‘Toxic Air’. Another sign read: ‘WNC says: If you can’t handle the truth, evict it,’ referring to WNC’s actions to end the UFO’s tenancy at The Racecourse Pavilion after 12 years at the site.

Activist Tina Matthew, of the 1,000 Voices movement, said: “We are aware we had some of the most toxic air in the UK, and it just wasn’t talked about. Outside of Cheyne Walk, near Barratt’s Maternity Nursing Home, it’s some of the worst air in the UK. It’s the equivalent of a baby being born here and smoking its first cigarette two days later. That’s research substantiated by Asthma UK.”

Speaking inside the council meeting, Tina said: “WNC’s lack of investment and action to clean up Northampton’s toxic air, as well as your new strategy which clearly states that pollution levels will rise before they come down, is devastating for the community. Despite the rhetoric you put out about taking action, the reality is far different.

“WNC’s recent actions, which we believe are a deliberate attempt to destabilise our organisation, have shown us that these are not your personal assets to dispose of as you see fit. We are led to believe that we live in a democracy, where freedom of speech is encouraged, yet WNC’s actions seem to contradict this entirely. Listen to what the community is saying to you.

“Regarding the budget, perhaps if you truly valued the community, we could reconsider investment choices from that perspective and invest in things that genuinely matter, not the 'build, baby build' mentality.

"Stopping our operations was the first way to attack us, and taking our massively cherished, loved, and supported home was the next. You are removing vital connections and support networks within our community, and it will cost you money, if we’re speaking in those terms. You are holding something of real value to the local community. They have been telling you what it means to them. I don’t need to say any more. As long as you continue to undermine our work in the community, to improve it, and replace it with something 'better,' better for whom? You couldn’t hear the community’s message any clearer. They love Umbrella, they understand the work of 1000 Voices, and they want us to stay.”

Ian Bates, a climate activist, also spoke at the meeting and felt his speech was not being listened to by some councillors.

He said: “I'm not surprised you don't want to hear this. There are members of this council who are climate deniers. There are members of this council who literally don't believe the science.

"You know, what chance have we got if you've got people in positions of power who don't even believe the science, they think they know better?”

There was no direct response to the speakers from those in the chamber.

However, in response earlier this week to the Umbrella Fair Organisation saying they had been “kicked out” of their HQ by the council, a WNC spokesman said: “The council manages various properties across West Northamptonshire to support its corporate objectives, often leasing them to third parties to better serve the needs of local communities. The Voluntary, Social Enterprise and Faith Group Use of Property (VCS) Policy was created to allow community groups to use these properties through a fair process.

“As part of this policy, interested VCS organisations were recently encouraged to submit applications for the future lease of the pavilion. Those applications were reviewed and assessed fairly and robustly against a range of criteria to determine the most suitable use for the pavilion that would deliver the best outcomes for the community. Where current tenants are not successful in this process, they will be served notice to vacate.”

Take a look at the pictures below that show clean air campaigners protesting in Northampton.

1 . 1,000 Voices protesters campaign outside The Guildhall, Northampton The clean air campaigners are calling on WNC to take action to reduce pollution in the town Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

