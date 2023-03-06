Have your say on plans to ‘revitalise’ and regenerate Northampton’s Abington Street

A public consultation has opened on plans to “revitalise” one of Northampton town centre’s busiest streets.

Plans are in place to redevelop the public realm of Abington Street and Fish Street, which will include improved pedestrian access, new seating, planting, outdoor dining space and encourage community activity.

Set to start later this year, this project will use £4.4 million from the Towns Fund, but West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is first asking for views from members of the public

What Abington Street could look like.

The council hopes this project will complement the Market Square redevelopment and will also provide more community activity such as street performances, outdoor dining and flexible event spaces.

Councillor Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “Our design is intended to help this area adapt to the changing face of the high street by encouraging cafe culture and creating more appealing and flexible surroundings for visitors and those who live in the town centre.

“The enhanced features and appearance, as well as new facilities will offer a fantastic space for people to use and enjoy. I would encourage everyone to take the time to come along and speak to the team about the proposals or provide their views via the online consultation.”

Everyone is invited to have their say on the plans. People can complete an online survey or drop into the following public engagement events where they can see the plans and discuss them with the officers and architects working on the project. These will be held on:

• Friday March 17 10am to 4pm at the Grosvenor Shopping Centre

• Saturday March 18 10am to 4pm at Northampton Museum

The public consultation closes on April 16, 2023 and it is hoped the work will be completed by spring 2025.