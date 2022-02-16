Councillors have given the green light for a £4.6 million plan as the next stage of bringing Northampton town centre back to life.
West Northamptonshire Council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday was asked to approve spending on enhancing Abington Street and Fish Street.
Cash from a £24.9 million kitty won by the council from the government’s Towns
Fund is earmarked to ‘revitalise the pedestrianised areas of Northampton’s main shopping streets with improvements enhancing the experience for pedestrians and families.’
These images by architects show how the town centre could look and are only indicative at this stage. There are four proposals for Abington Street - Dynamic Street, Green Street, Simple Street and a Blended Street - and two proposals for Fish Street.
The scheme will be put out to public consultation later this year.
1.
Artwork by the architects from above Northampton town centre
Photo: Gillespies
2.
The area of Northampton included in the proposal. Abington Street and Fish Street are earmarked for public realm improvements. The areas in blue are outlined for minor streetscape improvements and the Market Square is part of a separate proposal.
Photo: Gillespies
3.
This first proposal for Abington Street titled ‘Dynamic Street’ provides
a vibrant and multi-functional streetscape with a central, meandering
paving pattern, accompanied by pockets of activity zones designed to
encourage longer dwell time, and attracting more shoppers and visitors to
this area,
Photo: Gillespies
4.
This proposal aims to encouraging a wide range of activities such as
informal play, street performance, outdoor dining, and flexible event
spaces that have been carefully positioned along the central route. Flexible
and demountable street furniture will also allow a greater flexibility of the
street arrangement. Most of the existing trees will be retained and any trees lost due to proposals will be replaced with new, semi-mature trees
Photo: Gillespies