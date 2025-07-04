Green light for cocktail bar in Northamptonshire town's high street despite objections from residents

Plans to convert a former historic bank in a Northamptonshire town into a new cocktail bar have been given the green light by the council, despite a number of public objections and complaints it is “ruining their lives”.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) planning committee supported proposals to bring the old Lloyds Bank building, on 130 Watling Street East, Towcester, back into use during a meeting on Thursday July 3.

According to the applicant, JHA Commercial Ltd, the venue would be known as The Vault Cocktail Lounge. It has already been given licensing permission by WNC to serve alcohol everyday between 11am to midnight, as well as playing background level recorded music indoors.

The committee heard objections to the proposals on behalf of local residents, who raised concerns about the closeness of the drinking establishment and its outside courtyard to their homes and the potential for noise and antisocial behaviour. In total, 10 letters of objection were raised in response to the cocktail lounge plans.

Colin Clayson, who developed the nearby residential scheme in Moat Lane, said the The Vault would “blight the peaceful residential environment” enjoyed by residents, if approved.

He told committee members: “It’s a very big step from a bank to a pub with an outdoor drinking space. It’s fundamentally wrong that you can have that that close to residential houses.

“The people who have asked me to come and speak are very very distraught - it’s ruining their lives. “

Towcester Town Council submitted its own objections to the plans, also questioning the venue’s proximity to existing residential neighbours, which it said would be “incompatible”.

Applicant Jenny Hunter said that the current property as it stands risks decay. She asked for the council’s support to do something about the decline of Towcester’s high street and for it to support its heritage and economy by allowing the building’s restoration.

She added: “We have a passion for restoring empty buildings and today we seek your support in breathing new life into the Lloyds Bank on Towcester’s historic high street.

“While some may wish the bank to return, retail has shifted and hospitality is one of the few viable uses for this space.

“This is also not a pub or a sports bar, but a small, mixed-age, dog-friendly space for the community to gather perhaps for a drink before or after dinner. The benefits are clear.”

Planning permission for the new cocktail venue was ultimately granted by WNC. A series of conditions, including a noise management plan, must be approved prior to the opening of the bar to ensure residents are safeguarded from potential noise and disturbance connected to the property.