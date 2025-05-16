Pub landlord submits plans to turn former Northamptonshire town bank into cocktail bar

A new cocktail bar, which could open in a vacant high street building in a Northamptonshire town, has applied for an alcohol licence from the council despite noise concerns from neighbours.

West Northamptonshire councillors will decide whether to grant a premises licence for The Vault Cocktail Lounge, on 130 Watling Street East, Towcester, during a committee meeting on Monday (May 19).

The property, which was formerly a Lloyds Bank in Towcester high street, is currently waiting for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to approve a change of use application for permission to use the building as a bar.

If the licence application is also approved, the new Cocktail Lounge would be permitted to serve alcohol every day from 11am to midnight. The premises would then close at 12.30am, half an hour after the sale of alcohol ends, to allow time for patrons to finish drinks and leave the bar.

According to the application, the venue would also be allowed to play recorded music inside and outside at background levels, with speakers turned off in the courtyard every night by 11pm. All live music on the property must only be played indoors between 5pm and 11.30pm.

‘Disbelief and utter dismay’

The licence plans have received six objections relating to the noise nuisance and antisocial behaviour that could come from the new venue. However, the WNC report also notes that similar venues on the same street have similar opening hours.

One person said that they were in “disbelief and utter dismay” about the proposal, as it would destroy “what little peace and quiet exists in this vicinity.”

Another said: “There are now a considerable number of houses and flats which are in close proximity to the rear of the old Lloyd’s Bank and any music will be easily heard from the new bar area and outside performances.

“I cannot believe that there is a demand or requirement for this type of facility and if there is then it should be located away from a heavily residential area.”

Correspondence from the applicant has stated that the Cocktail Lounge may close earlier or even remain closed on certain days depending on foot traffic through the high street.

The applicant, Anthony Walker, added: “I have had two decades of experience in hospitality and just over two years in Towcester running The Watling Street Village, which has also had to consider residents when it comes to the use of the large beer garden and noise levels.

“The business planned is not designed to be a rowdy pub but rather a comfortable place to pop in during the day or in the evening for a relaxing drink.”

The WNC report notes that there are currently a number of other licensed premises on the high street that have similar hours for the sale of alcohol. No objections to the application have been lodged by responsible authorities, including the police and environmental protection.

A decision will be made on the premises application by the council’s new alcohol and gambling licensing committee next week, with a further decision on the planning permission to follow.