Alcohol licence granted for proposed cocktail bar in former bank on Northamptonshire town's high street

An alcohol licence has been granted for a new cocktail bar which could open in a former high street bank in a Northamptonshire town, despite objections from neighbours.

West Northamptonshire councillors debated whether to grant permission to serve alcohol and play music at The Vault Cocktail Lounge, in Watling Street East, Towcester, during a committee meeting on May 19.

The property, which was formerly a Lloyds Bank, was ultimately given permission by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to serve alcohol every day from 11am to midnight. The premises would then close half an hour after the sale of alcohol ends to allow time for patrons to finish drinks and leave the bar.

A change of use application to get planning permission to convert the building into a bar and make some small physical changes is still pending. The application currently has 10 letters of objection from members of the public.

The Towcester High Street property, which used to be a Lloyds Bank, is still awaiting planning permission to convert the venue into a bar.

Both planning and licensing permission will be needed for the cocktail bar to open.

‘No respite from the noise and inconvenience’

Speaking at the licensing hearing, Colin Clayson, the developer of a nearby residential regeneration scheme in Moat Lane, said the new bar was not acceptable with homes in such close proximity.

He added: “This proposal is causing much upset to the residents in the local area and would create long-term harm to the environment their homes are located in and would be completely unjust to them to take away the peaceful existence they currently enjoy.”

Local resident Peter Nickoll also spoke in objection: “My property is approximately 20 metres from the proposed courtyard. As you know the cocktail bar includes plans for a courtyard where customers will be drinking smoking and listening to music.

“I will be able to see and hear all of the activities taking place. Can you imagine living in a property 20 metres from this that goes on seven days a week, 364 days a year?

“This will give my wife and I no respite from the noise and inconvenience.”

As well as selling alcohol, the cocktail bar will be allowed to play recorded music indoors between 11am and midnight.

The original application also requested a licence to play live music inside and recorded music in the courtyard. However, the applicant removed the requests in response to the concerns from members of the public.

An agent speaking on behalf of the applicant, Anthony Walker, said: “Anthony is a very well-respected local businessman. He runs the Watling Street Village which is a much bigger premises with a huge garden with residents either side and has had no issues with noise and makes sure everything is run correctly.

“He’s going into this trying to build a business, but it’s going to be a premium cocktail bar. It’s going to be nicer people with a more disposable income that want to just sit and chat and have a nice drink.”

The premises licence was granted by WNC on Thursday May 29. According to WNC, a decision on the venue’s planning application was supposed to be made by May 22. No date for a committee meeting has been set yet.