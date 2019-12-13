General Election 2019: Northampton Lib Dem candidates say exit poll results are a 'disaster'

The Liberal Democrats have said that exit polls predicting a Conservative majority in the 2019 general election are a 'disaster'.

Jill Hope is standing against Andrew Lewer in the Northampton South seat, and reacting to the 10pm exit poll placed the blame squarely on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn if the results pan out as predicted.

Liberal Democrat candidate, Martin Sawyer, talks to Local Democracy Reporter, James Averill

She said: "If they are right, it's an absolute disaster for the country. If that is the outcome it is the fault of Jeremy Corbyn. They had a terrible leader."

The polls predicted that the Liberal Democrats were on course to win 13 seats, one more than they secured in 2017.

But asked why the Lib Dems didn't appear to have snared many more Labour voters, Ms Hope responded: "Left-leaning voters liked Jeremy Corbyn, but he is extreme left. What's the saying? Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle with you."

Martin Sawyer, who was standing in Northampton North, said the exit polls indicated the people had 'had their say' on the direction they wanted the country to head in.

He said: "It's not the direction I would have wanted if it's true. I think it's going to be bad for the majority of people in Northamptonshire."

He also called for the First Past The Post voting system to be reformed, but admitted: "If the Conservatives win a majority they are not going to have the drive to do that."

The Conservatives have said that their stance on Brexit was the main reason they appear to have done well, although Labour still insist they can win both seats here in Northampton.

The majorities stand at 807 for Northampton North and 1,159 in Northampton South.