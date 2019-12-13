General Election 2019: Turnout slightly down for Northampton North and South

The turnout for Northampton North and South has been declared for the 2019 general election - and it's slightly down on the last vote.

Just after 1am, returning officer Francis Fernandes confirmed a turnout of 67.4 per cent in Northampton North and 65.89 per cent in Northampton South.

It means the figures were similar, but slightly down, on the last registered turnout. Northampton North was down by 1.31 per cent while Northampton South was down by 0.61 per cent.

The declaration of the turnout signalled the end of the verification process and the beginning of the official count at Lings Forum.

The results are expected to be declared between 3am and 5am.