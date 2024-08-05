Date set for official grand reopening of Northampton's multi-million pound Market Square

A date has been set for the official grand re-opening of Northampton’s multi-million pound Market Square.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has today (Monday August 5) revealed that the grand re-opening event will take place over the weekend of October 19 and October 20.

The council had previously confirmed that traders will be allowed back onto the Market Square on Friday September 20.

WNC says the event will be a “community celebration filled with a whole host of fun activities for all the family, including creative musical and cultural performances, historic and heritage exhibitions, and an array of amazing food and drink from a variety of local businesses and vendors”.

What the Market Square in Northampton could look like after a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The council also confirmed £30,000 of Government funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) has been allocated towards activities for the weekend.

Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "Northampton is home to one of Europe’s longest running outdoor markets, and we are excited to invite residents and communities from across West Northamptonshire to join us for the grand opening of the reimagined Northampton Market Square to celebrate the rich history of the site and see first-hand the revitalised space.

“We have planned a weekend full of exciting activities, performances, and local flavours, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. Come and be part of this unmissable celebration and witness the beginning of a new chapter for our vibrant community."

Martin Mason, chair of Northampton Forward Board and Managing Director of Trickers Shoes added: "We are really excited to commemorate this significant milestone in the transformation of our town as Market Square officially reopens to the public.

"The event will provide an opportunity to see the regeneration first-hand, support local businesses and traders and join in the family-fun. I'd encourage everyone to save the date and join us for this exciting weekend."

Further details, including the full line-up and list of events will be announced in the coming weeks.

As part of the refurbishment, traders will have access to “bespoke, fixed” stalls as well as pop up stalls. The fixed stalls will have electric, water and lighting, and can be customised for each trader.

The wider Market Square will also see the new shoe-inspired water feature, a dedicated events space and landscaping.