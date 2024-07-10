Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following the announcement that Northampton’s new market will open in September and the rest of the square is due to follow in October, the council has responded to criticism surrounding the delays.

The opposition party raised concerns that traders “will not be able to make the most of the warm weather to boost sales”. However, WNC says it is a “fantastic achievement to be looking at completion just a few weeks after the initial projected date”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Koulla Jolley shadow cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure said: “The Labour Group and I are very disappointed at the announcement from WNC that Northampton Market Square will not be reopening until September 20.

What the Market Square in Northampton could look like after a multi-million pound refurbishment.

“Traders, the public, and members were repeatedly told throughout the past eighteen months that traders would be welcomed back in the summer of 2024, and that work was always on course for completion on-time.

“But late September is NOT summer. The traders who sacrificed earnings by going down to Commercial Street will now not be able to make the most of the warm weather to boost sales.”

The Market Square has been closed since February 2023. Traders have been located in Commercial Street car park while multi-million pound refurbishment works take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Dan Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure, responded. He said: “The transformation of the market square was aimed to be completed in the summer of this year, with the majority of the works being opened in summer. The regeneration of the market square is a multi-million-pound complex project with a high number of variables such as archaeology, third party utility providers and complex below ground issues which have led to the project being completed slightly later than we had targeted. We understand and appreciate the frustrations on the minor delay from the original anticipated completion date.

"Throughout the project we have been working with contractors to ensure that the project is completed to a high standard and reopened as soon as feasible. It is a fantastic achievement to be looking at completion just a few weeks after the initial projected date.

"Nationally, there are many schemes which have not been completed or even started due to limited funding. Residents and businesses can see first-hand the transformational change taking shape across the town, which will see Northampton rejuvenated into a town we can all be proud of. Ahead of the practical completion, there is a close-out programme with a substantial area of the square opening in September, with the only exception being the north-west area and water feature due to them still be being finalised after the market reopens in the square on September 20.”

Following the council’s announcement earlier this week, questions have also been raised around the total spend on the refurbishment project. Initially the figure was said to be just over £8 million, but over the course of the project, the figure has increased significantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jolley added: “Questions also remain around the increased cost of the redevelopment, from an initial £8.4 million to over £10 million, and where exactly this money has come from. I will be asking questions around this at Full Council next Thursday.

“The traders who make up our historic market have been repeatedly taken for fools and I expect the council to give them every support once they return to their home on Market Square to ensure they can remain.”

In response to the financial question, Cllr Listed added: “Northampton Market Square will be a transformational project for Northampton that, alongside the other major schemes taking place across the town, funded principally through government grant, will provide a vastly improved town centre for our residents and businesses, encouraging further investment in the area. We can already see how this is acting as a catalyst for further investment in the town through private investment from STACK and Evolve Estates (Grosvenor Centre).

“Northampton Town Centre is benefiting from ongoing large-scale investment in regeneration with £33.4 million worth of Government support through the Town's Fund grant. The current projected cost for the Market Square scheme is £12 million, with £8,460,000 from the Future High Street Fund and £3.5 million from developer contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The original forecast spend for the scheme has increased due to matters outside of the council’s control, including the substantial increase in costs for construction and materials due to Covid-19 and the Ukraine War. Every step has been taken to ensure that the scheme is as cost-effective as possible, while delivering a high-quality project which we can all be proud of.

Once open, traders will have access to “bespoke, fixed” stalls as well as pop up stalls. The fixed stalls will have electric, water and lighting, and can be customised for each trader. According to plans, there will be 16 lockable fixed cabin stalls, 19 pop-up tent stalls, and 26 additional pop-up tent stalls in the events space. Market traders will be charged £15 a day for a pop up tent stall, £30 a day to go in one of the new cabins, and £30 a day for mobile food units.

The wider Market Square will also see the new shoe-inspired water feature, a dedicated events space and landscaping.

The council also says the new market is “attracting a number of new businesses”, which means by the time it opens there will be an “enhanced range of quality products as well as welcoming back the existing, valued market traders”.