Date revealed for opening of new market in Northampton after multi million pound refurbishment

A date has been revealed for the grand opening of the new market in Northampton, after a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The market itself will reopen on Friday September 20, 2024, with the wider Market Square expected to reopen fully in October.

As part of the refurbishment, traders will have access to “bespoke, fixed” stalls as well as pop up stalls. The fixed stalls will have electric, water and lighting, and can be customised for each trader. According to plans, there will be 16 lockable fixed cabin stalls, 19 pop-up tent stalls, and 26 additional pop-up tent stalls in the events space. Market traders will be charged £15 a day for a pop up tent stall, £30 a day to go in one of the new cabins, and £30 a day for mobile food units.

The wider Market Square will also see the new shoe-inspired water feature, a dedicated events space and landscaping, but this will not be ready until October, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

An artist's impression of the new Market Square.

The council also says the new market is “attracting a number of new businesses”, which means by the time it opens there will be an “enhanced range of quality products as well as welcoming back the existing, valued market traders”.

Councillor Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “The refurbishment of our Market Square is a core part of the significant investment in, and regeneration of Northampton and we are delighted to be able to confirm that the market will reopen at the historic square from September 20.

“It has been fantastic to hear from local business owners and traders who would like to be a part of the reimagined market, which will offer a wide range of high-quality local produce and services. We are delighted to be able to welcome a diverse mix of stalls and traders when we reopen in just a few weeks’ time. Visitors will find an exciting range of goods and services on offer – come and prepare to be surprised. We are always keen to hear from local entrepreneurs who are looking to take the first step and showcase their business at Northampton’s market, so please do reach out if you’ve got an idea you’d like to discuss.

“It is important to recognise the patience of traders and thank them for their support, while throughout the temporary relocation which has enabled us to carry out this vital regeneration and provide them with an enhanced space to trade from. Over the coming weeks we will be working with new and existing traders to ensure that they have everything they need ahead of reopening.

“Stepnell and their development contractors will continue to finalise the project ahead of its full anticipated completion this October.”