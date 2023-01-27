Latest data reveals the top 10 poorest neighbourhoods in Northampton based on average income

Here are Northampton’s 10 poorest neighbourhoods based on average income, including King's Heath and Spencer, Town Centre and Semilong, and Blackthorn and Lings

Many of us are finding money a struggle as the cost-of-living crisis mounts, but people in some pockets of Northampton could be feeling the pinch far more.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Northampton with the lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics. These are the areas that could be far less able to afford the rocketing cost of food and bills.

The ONS breaks Northampton down into 31 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Wootton and Collingtree at £63,3001, while the lowest is King's Heath and Spencer with £28,500.

The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1 . Kings Heath and Spencer The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was King's Heath and Spencer. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £28,500. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Town centre and Semilong The neighbourhood with the second lowest average household income was Northampton town centre and Semilong. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £30,700. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Blackthorn and Lings The neighbourhood with the third lowest average household income was Blackthorn and Lings. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £30,800. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . St David's The neighbourhood with the lowest average household income was St David's. There, households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £31,400. Photo: Google Photo Sales