Up to 140 Afghanistan refugees set to receive emergency accommodation in Northamptonshire

Up to 140 Afghanistan refugees are set to be housed in emergency accommodation in Northamptonshire as part of an urgent government plan.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said it has been informed by the Home Office of plans to temporarily house refugee families who have worked with UK military forces in Afghanistan.

Due to the extreme urgency of the situation in Afghanistan and the need to get these families to safety as swiftly as possible, the Home Office has secured and are funding this emergency accommodation and care and support across the country, including Northamptonshire, while the refugees' future accommodation needs are assessed, a WNC spokesman said.

This is to provide temporary accommodation and support prior to the commencement of the government’s long-term Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of WNC, said: “These families have supported our forces in often dangerous and challenging situations and have been forced to flee their home country, leaving their homes and livelihoods at very short notice with little other than the clothes they are wearing.

“It is now our turn to do everything we can to support them, as arrangements are made to resettle them into the UK so they can create new lives that will greatly contribute to our society.

“In the days ahead we will be involving and working closely with local community and faith groups in this process and it will become clearer as to how our council and local communities are able to support these families to help give them the best start possible.

"We will share how this can be done most effectively once we have fully assessed the options and best way forward.”