Traffic enforcement camera set to go live at busy junction in Northampton – with fines of up to £70 for rule breakers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new traffic enforcement camera is set to go live THIS WEEK in a busy street in Northampton town centre – which could see rule breakers slapped with a £70 fine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Northants Council (WNC) has confirmed that a traffic enforcement camera at the Horse Market junction with Mare Fair will go live on Friday (November 15).

The camera will enforce a ban on left turns when traveling out of Marefair, according to Councillor Phil Larratt, who is responsible for highways at WNC. This measure aims to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers, while encouraging better driver behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the first six months of enforcement, a warning notice will be issued for first offences by any vehicle. However, anyone breaching the rules for a second time, or for the first time from May next year, will receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days, according to WNC.

Cllr Larratt (bottom left) has confirmed a traffic enforcement camera in Marefair will go live on Friday. The camera will enforce a ban on left turns on to Horsemarket

Signage is now in place at Horsemarket Junction ahead of the enforcement camera going live on Friday, according to WNC.

Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “The introduction of this enforcement camera is intended to help the flow of traffic and act as a deterrent to those who do not follow the rules. While we understand some have raised concerns, many are supportive of our efforts to improve road safety.

“We have worked closely with our partners, including our Highways partner Kier, the police, and bus operators, to make informed decisions on the need for enforcement cameras in this location. From next week, drivers who do not follow the rule of no left turn will receive warning notices for their first offence or a PCN if they continue to ignore it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are hopeful that this, along with other cameras set to go live in the near future, will reduce the risk of accidents.”

Reacting, Tony Bridle said: “Seems like you’re trying your hardest to not get voted in at the next local elections. Stop trying to penalise Northampton motorists with the fines you’re constantly handing out, and start doing what we’re paying you to do.”

Chron reader Jayne Finch said: “Don’t break the rules. Simple.”

Mark Mayes added: “Seems like a desperate money grab rather than measures to 'ease congestion,' as the amendment to the legislation allowing councils to enforce restrictions was originally intended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Underwood said: “Mend the potholes, please! The roads are appalling in the town centre.”

Terry Shimmin said: “We might get our own blade runners.”

Greg Walters said: “I’ve seen loads of cars do this, so it’s a good idea.”

New regulations came into effect in May 2022 through the Traffic Management Act, and the Department for Transport has changed legislation to enable local authorities to apply for powers to enforce moving traffic contraventions.

So far this year, WNC has introduced traffic enforcement cameras at the following locations:

Hermitage Way, Wootton, Northampton

Victoria Gardens junction with St John’s Street

Fishponds Road junction with Great Billing Way, Northampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deanshanger Road, Old Stratford (still within the warning notice period following the camera going live on June 10).

An enforcement camera at the junction of Gold Street with College Street is expected to go live later this year. The council said it will keep residents updated on further enforcement cameras going live.