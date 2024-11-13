Traffic enforcement camera set to go live at busy junction in Northampton – with fines of up to £70 for rule breakers
West Northants Council (WNC) has confirmed that a traffic enforcement camera at the Horse Market junction with Mare Fair will go live on Friday (November 15).
The camera will enforce a ban on left turns when traveling out of Marefair, according to Councillor Phil Larratt, who is responsible for highways at WNC. This measure aims to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers, while encouraging better driver behaviour.
During the first six months of enforcement, a warning notice will be issued for first offences by any vehicle. However, anyone breaching the rules for a second time, or for the first time from May next year, will receive a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days, according to WNC.
Signage is now in place at Horsemarket Junction ahead of the enforcement camera going live on Friday, according to WNC.
Cllr Phil Larratt, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport, said: “The introduction of this enforcement camera is intended to help the flow of traffic and act as a deterrent to those who do not follow the rules. While we understand some have raised concerns, many are supportive of our efforts to improve road safety.
“We have worked closely with our partners, including our Highways partner Kier, the police, and bus operators, to make informed decisions on the need for enforcement cameras in this location. From next week, drivers who do not follow the rule of no left turn will receive warning notices for their first offence or a PCN if they continue to ignore it.
“We are hopeful that this, along with other cameras set to go live in the near future, will reduce the risk of accidents.”
Reacting, Tony Bridle said: “Seems like you’re trying your hardest to not get voted in at the next local elections. Stop trying to penalise Northampton motorists with the fines you’re constantly handing out, and start doing what we’re paying you to do.”
Chron reader Jayne Finch said: “Don’t break the rules. Simple.”
Mark Mayes added: “Seems like a desperate money grab rather than measures to 'ease congestion,' as the amendment to the legislation allowing councils to enforce restrictions was originally intended.”
Tina Underwood said: “Mend the potholes, please! The roads are appalling in the town centre.”
Terry Shimmin said: “We might get our own blade runners.”
Greg Walters said: “I’ve seen loads of cars do this, so it’s a good idea.”
New regulations came into effect in May 2022 through the Traffic Management Act, and the Department for Transport has changed legislation to enable local authorities to apply for powers to enforce moving traffic contraventions.
So far this year, WNC has introduced traffic enforcement cameras at the following locations:
Hermitage Way, Wootton, Northampton
Victoria Gardens junction with St John’s Street
Fishponds Road junction with Great Billing Way, Northampton
Deanshanger Road, Old Stratford (still within the warning notice period following the camera going live on June 10).
An enforcement camera at the junction of Gold Street with College Street is expected to go live later this year. The council said it will keep residents updated on further enforcement cameras going live.
