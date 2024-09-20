TWO new traffic enforcement cameras set to go live next month in busy Northampton street, fining motorists £70

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two new traffic enforcement cameras, expected to fine motorists £70 for breaking the rules, are coming soon to Northampton town centre.

West Northants Council (WNC) is installing traffic enforcement cameras at two new locations: the Marefair/Horsemarket junction with Gold Street and the top end of Gold Street, between College Street and Bridge Street.

Councillor Phil Larratt, responsible for highways at WNC, announced these updates in his latest report ahead of a full council meeting next Thursday (September 26).

The Marefair junction camera is expected to go live in October and will enforce banned turnings, according to the report.

Traffic enforcement cameras in Marefair and in Gold street are set to go live next month, according to WNC

The camera at the top end of Gold Street will enforce the bus-only section and is expected to go live late in October. It will enforce existing bus lane regulations, and there will be no six-month warning period for motorists, according to the report.

In February this year, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) began enforcing the hatched yellow box at the junction of St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens, as well as the no right turns from Fishponds Road into Great Billing Way and the bus-only route at Hermitage Way.

These measures were implemented to help reduce traffic congestion after the Department for Transport (DfT) changed legislation to allow local authorities to enforce moving traffic contraventions.

During the first six months of enforcement, a warning notice was issued for first offences. However, from August 1 (St John’s Street) and August 16 (Fishponds Road and Hermitage Way) onwards, anyone who breaches the rules at these sites receives a Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) of £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21 days. Since going live, a total of 1,325 PCNs have been issued, 9,027 warnings given, and £19,180 in income generated.

Councillor Larratt added in his report that ‘early discussions have taken place regarding potential new sites’.