More than 4,000 motorists in Northampton issued warnings after being caught by council's new cameras
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has issued around 4,300 warning notices to motorists blocking busy junctions and sitting in yellow boxes since the implementation of new enforcement measures on February 1, 2024.
Cameras have been installed at Victoria Gardens junction with St John’s Street (outside the council’s Angel Square headquarters) and Fishponds Road junction with Great Billing Way.
The council says the new enforcement measures, using automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR), are to “aid traffic flow” by ensuring carriageways “do not become blocked by vehicles”, and to “help avoid accidents” taking place at busy junctions.
During the first six months of the operation at each site, a warning notice will be issued for first offences for any given vehicle, thereafter Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) will be issued, according to WNC.
Data from the first four months of enforcement reveal a significant number of warning notices issued. The following figures are the latest figures since enforcement cameras went live on February 1.
St John’s Street – Yellow Box Junction
February: 841 Warning Notices, zero PCNs
March: 599 Warning Notices, three PCNs
April: 507 Warning Notices, five PCNs
Fishponds Road in Great Billing – Banned Right Turn
February: 803 Warning Notices, zero PCNs
March: 1,040 Warning Notices, 140 PCNs
April: 545 Warning Notices and 99 PCNs
WNC says figures for May and June will be issued next month.
A WNC spokesman previously explained the reasons behind the locations: “Vehicles regularly block the hatched yellow box at the junction of St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens – anyone driving into a box junction must have means to exit it without stopping.
"Right turns are not allowed from Fishponds Road into Great Billing Way.”
Cameras have also been installed at Hermitage Way in Wootton, with two further locations set to be added at a later stage at the Horsemarket junction with Gold Street and Marefair, and in Deanshanger Road in Old Stratford.
The Government approved plans for WNC to take on this responsibility, according to the WNC spokesman.
These powers have until now only been used by police but a recent change in the law makes it possible for councils to tackle those breaching regulations.
