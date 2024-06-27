More than 4,000 motorists in Northampton issued warnings after being caught by council's new cameras

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 4,000 motorists in Northampton have been issued warnings after being caught by new cameras at two locations.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has issued around 4,300 warning notices to motorists blocking busy junctions and sitting in yellow boxes since the implementation of new enforcement measures on February 1, 2024.

Cameras have been installed at Victoria Gardens junction with St John’s Street (outside the council’s Angel Square headquarters) and Fishponds Road junction with Great Billing Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council says the new enforcement measures, using automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR), are to “aid traffic flow” by ensuring carriageways “do not become blocked by vehicles”, and to “help avoid accidents” taking place at busy junctions.

Enforcement of the proper use of this box junction at St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens in Northampton started in February 2024

During the first six months of the operation at each site, a warning notice will be issued for first offences for any given vehicle, thereafter Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) will be issued, according to WNC.

Data from the first four months of enforcement reveal a significant number of warning notices issued. The following figures are the latest figures since enforcement cameras went live on February 1.

St John’s Street – Yellow Box Junction

February: 841 Warning Notices, zero PCNs

March: 599 Warning Notices, three PCNs

April: 507 Warning Notices, five PCNs

Fishponds Road in Great Billing – Banned Right Turn

February: 803 Warning Notices, zero PCNs

March: 1,040 Warning Notices, 140 PCNs

April: 545 Warning Notices and 99 PCNs

WNC says figures for May and June will be issued next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WNC spokesman previously explained the reasons behind the locations: “Vehicles regularly block the hatched yellow box at the junction of St John’s Street and Victoria Gardens – anyone driving into a box junction must have means to exit it without stopping.

"Right turns are not allowed from Fishponds Road into Great Billing Way.”

Cameras have also been installed at Hermitage Way in Wootton, with two further locations set to be added at a later stage at the Horsemarket junction with Gold Street and Marefair, and in Deanshanger Road in Old Stratford.

The Government approved plans for WNC to take on this responsibility, according to the WNC spokesman.