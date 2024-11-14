Trader 'frustrated' and 'disappointed' over lack of Christmas events planned for Northampton's new £12.4m Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘frustrated’ Northampton market trader says he is ‘disappointed’ with the lack of Christmas events planned for the new £12.4 million Market Square.

\WNC has confirmed that there will not be a ‘dedicated Christmas-themed market’ at the new Market Square this year, leaving some asking why, following the major refurbishment of the space.

Instead, the local authority has said ‘there will be a range of festive activities in the revitalised Market Square’ but has not yet confirmed what or when.

Steve Reid, owner of The Northampton Charcuterie Company Ltd, which recently moved into a cabin on the new market, feels it is a ‘wasted opportunity’ by WNC.

The new Market Square from above.

He said: “It does seem like a wasted opportunity. I’m frustrated we’re not being told what is planned. The grand opening showed that the interest is there.

“I’m disappointed, to be honest. We took a big gamble setting up at the market; I thought there’d be a lot more, especially around Christmas. I can only speak for myself, but I think we all feel there should be more, especially at Christmas – it’s a key time.

"They have an opportunity to start revitalising the town centre again, making it great. Events are a key instrument to making the Market Square work and drawing people into town. And it’s not just for us market traders; that can’t be stressed enough. Events bring people into town to explore all the little independent places around the town centre.”

Asked what he would like to see on the market, Steve said: “It’s not just about an ice rink – though that would be lovely. If there’s a stage, use it! Bring in local musicians, carollers, brass bands. This could be such a chance for people to enjoy the Market Square as it’s meant to be.”

Steve Reid, of the Northampton Charcuterie Company, has called on WNC for more Christmas events on the newly refurbished space.

Asked how it’s been so far at the market, Steve said: “With the pod, it’s been fantastic so far. The fountain, even in this weather, draws families out. Even when it’s freezing, kids are playing there. It’s a huge attraction.”

Asked about the large empty space in the market, he said: “It’s empty without events; it’s just not inviting. When it’s busy, there’s such a different vibe, but there has to be something to draw people in.”

Florist Elliott Jones agreed, saying: “It’s a real shame. A Christmas market would have been fantastic for the town. Hopefully, next year it can be organised properly.”

In response, WNC said: “While there won’t be a dedicated Christmas-themed market this year, we are excited to announce that there will be a range of festive activities in the revitalised Market Square to support our existing market. Full details of these activities will be shared very soon.

“Christmas markets require extensive planning, and this year our focus has been on the successful relaunch of the Market Square, which saw thousands of residents and visitors visit the town centre. However, we are exploring the potential for a Christmas market next year to further enhance the festive atmosphere.

"WNC and Northampton Town Council are currently working together more collaboratively than ever and we hope people enjoy the Annual Christmas Lights Switch On taking place in Market Square on Saturday, November 23.

“We’re also extremely excited to celebrate Small Business Saturday on 7 December, which is a fantastic opportunity to shine a spotlight on our incredible local businesses and support the vibrant high streets across West Northamptonshire. We encourage everyone to shop local and support the small businesses and traders across our communities.” Winter Wonderland – including an ice rink, live performances on the Christmas bandstand, Christmas crafts, fun fair rides, refreshment stalls – will take place at Becket’s Park on Saturday December 7.

It was recently revealed by this newspaper that the grand re-opening of the Market Square cost £86,193 - funded through a combination of sponsorship, council and Government funding. Click here for the breakdown of costs.