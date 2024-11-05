Everything you need to know about Christmas events in Northampton town centre including lights switch on

The festive season is fast approaching, which means there are loads of fun events just around the corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the lights switch on to ice skating and a Santa’s Grotto, there will be plenty to get you in the mood for Christmas in Northampton.

And with just weeks to go until the big day, here is everything you need to know about Christmas events taking place in the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christmas lights switch on

Last year's Christmas lights switch on in Northampton.

Last year, the Christmas lights switch on took place in Becket’s Park while the Market Square was under construction. Now the revamped Market Square has reopened, this year’s event will return to the original venue.

Organised by Northampton Town Council (NTC), the event will take place on Saturday November 23, the event will run from midday to 6pm, with the lights being turned on at 5pm.

At the event, there will be a stage with a full line-up of entertainment, community stalls, festive workshops and activities.

The Mayor, panto stars and Father Christmas will all be on hand to help turn on the lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winter Wonderland at Becket’s Park

Last year’s lights switch on at Becket’s Park was a huge success, with ample space for plenty of activities. So, although the switch on will return to the Market Square, an event will still take place at Becket’s Park.

The park will turn into a Winter Wonderland on Saturday December 7, from midday to 6pm, as part of NTC’s Christmas calendar.

Families will get the chance to ice skate on the ice rink, listen to live performances on the Christmas bandstand and take part in children’s Christmas crafts and activities. There will also be festive workshops, fun fair rides, refreshment stalls, a bar and more.

The event will also play host to a Christmas market, which will boost stalls featuring seasonal produce from local community groups, businesses and organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santa’s Grotto

Hosted by BID, the Santa’s Grotto will be set up in Grosvenor Shopping Centre from Saturday November 23.

Families will get the chance to meet Father Christmas for just £1 per family. All money raised will be donated to charity, according to BID.

Each family will get to meet Santa for five minutes, families can take their own photos and each child will receive a gift. Pre-booking on the Northampton BID website is required.