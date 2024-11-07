There will be NO Christmas-themed market on Northampton's new £12.4m Market Square this year, says WNC

There will be NO Christmas market at Northampton’s new Market Square, West Northants Council (WNC) has confirmed.

WNC has confirmed to this newspaper that there will not be a ‘dedicated Christmas-themed market’ at the new Market Square this year, leaving some asking why following the £12.4 million refurbishment of the space.

Explaining, a WNC spokeswoman said: “Christmas markets require extensive planning, and this year our focus has been on the successful relaunch of the Market Square. However, we are exploring the potential for a Christmas market next year to further enhance the festive atmosphere. We have not previously communicated plans for a Christmas market this season, so we hope this clarifies any misunderstanding among local businesses.

"We are excited to announce that there will be a range of festive activities in the revitalised Market Square to support our existing market. Full details of these activities will be shared soon.”

Reacting to the news, well-known businessman Steff Suter owner of Steffans Jewellers, which has been trading in Abington Square for 48 years but is closing down in January, has called the decision ‘crazy’.

He said: “It’s crazy. They should have been focusing on it last year. You’d start planning it a year in advance. You need somebody entrepreneurial in the council organising this. Even if you farmed it out to Walt Disney and said, ‘What can you do for £20k? Can you do something?’ This town will not get off its knees unless we start looking at the things we’re doing wrong.

"What brings people to markets is a lot of stallholders. Not half a dozen, or 12. You need to fill the market up. The way you make and take money in that area is due to footfall. If you haven’t got footfall in this town or the Market Square because you haven’t done anything for Christmas, that’s crazy. In Europe, they all hold Christmas markets. There’s all sorts going on, it’s a hive of activity. Why wouldn’t you do this? It’s the obvious thing to do. It’s not even up for debate whether we have a Christmas market, it has got to be done.”

Shadow Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, councillor Koulla Jolley said ‘it’s very disappointing’ news. She said: “It was our understanding from the Markets Development Plan published back in April that WNC would ‘procure a range of specialist and event markets’ which would “not incur cost” and “make a marked impact on the vibrancy and attractiveness of central Northampton.”

“It’s therefore frustrating to see the administration had nothing planned for this first Christmas during works, especially after the two years the market traders have had down on Commercial Street. A festive market pulling tourism in just makes clear financial sense.

“It was great to see so many people at the grand opening last month, so the administration knows the enthusiasm is there when investment and effort is made. We need to make sure we make the most of it, otherwise we’ve wasted our money.”

Although there will be no Christmas market as such, the Christmas lights switch-on at Market Square, organised by Northampton Town Council (NTC), will take place on Saturday, November 23. The event will run from midday to 6 pm, with the lights being switched on at 5pm.

Last year, the lights switch-on was held at Becket’s Park, but this year the park will host a Winter Wonderland on Saturday, December 7, from midday to 6pm, as part of NTC’s Christmas celebrations.

In response to a recent Freedom of Information request by this newspaper, WNC has provided a breakdown of the total expenditure for the grand opening event of the Market Square, which took place over two days on October 19 and October 20 and included performances by celebrities, bands, and other entertainment:. The figures are as follows:

Total spend on event: £86,193

Sponsorship: £30,000

UKSPF grant funding: £30,000

Fees for celebrities and performances: £13,680

Venue and event setup costs: £45,229 (including stage, fencing, and required site infrastructure)

Marketing and promotional material: £3,980

Security and staffing costs: £6,214

Any additional expenses: £17,090 (including family activities)