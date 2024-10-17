Everything you need to know about the 'grand opening event' of Northampton's £12.4m Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton’s historic Market Square is finally complete having undergone a £12.4m transformation.

Northampton’s market traders moved back onto the square last month while work continues around them to finalise the finishing touches of the multi-million project.

Plans for a ‘grand opening event’ are now well underway with organisers promising a weekend of family fun, food and festivities THIS WEEKEND (Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October).

Hosted by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in partnership with Northampton Forward, Northampton BID, and Northampton Town Council (NTC), it’s set to offer a weekend of family-friendly activities and live entertainment as well as opportunities to sample local food and drink, discover Northamptonshire’s rich heritage and history, and explore local businesses and traders.

Plans for a ‘grand opening event’ are now well underway with organisers promising a weekend of family fun, food and festivities on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 October (Pic: WNC)

Visitors can look forward to a range of zones, each offering something unique for all ages.

Main Stage Music Zone

At the heart of the event is the Main Stage, featuring an exciting lineup of local and regional artists. Highlights include headline performances from ABBA tribute band The Magic of ABBA and Britain’s Got Talent finalists Northants Sings Out, complemented by live music curated by BBC Introducing and Northampton Music Festival.

Discover Northamptonshire Zone

Visitors can explore:

Models from the Northampton Market Square’s fountain development

A pop-up stall from 78 Derngate

NTC Heritage Boards and Snapshots in Time

The Northampton Museum and Art Gallery’s (NMAG) Handling Collection and Archaeological Dig

A heritage film screening and chance to try out musical instruments with Performing Room

Northampton BID Family Zone

Big, bright, vibrant hours of fun in abundance for big kids and tiny tots plus their grown ups. From circus workshops to craft activities, baby changing facilities to a chill out space plus so much more. Families can enjoy:

An illusions show

Circus workshops

Balloon makers

Face painting

Book corner featuring treasures from local libraries

Local Food and Drink Zone

A must for all foodies, local suppliers will showcase some of the best culinary delights Northampton has to offer, including:

Pizza from Pizzaroo

American BBQ from the Smoke Pit

Taco Truck from Tacos el pap

Jerk Chicken from Fud Cuisine

Drinks bar from V&B

Interactive Sports Zone

Showcasing West Northamptonshire's iconic sporting excellence with a range of activities for all the family – keep your eyes peeled for further details soon.

This event is sponsored by Veolia, ZONE Developments, Northampton BID, SEGRO, Evolve, dbfb Communications, Danaher & Walsh, Billing Aquadrome, and Northampton BID.

Throughout the weekend, visitors will have the chance to explore Northampton’s local businesses and market traders.

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This event is more than just a celebration of the physical transformation of Northampton Market Square marking the completion of the first of several major regeneration works in the area - it’s a showcase of our local talent, businesses, and rich cultural heritage.

“The new Market Square is a welcoming, inclusive space that will serve as the heart of our community for generations to come. We’re excited to bring together families, traders, artists, and sports enthusiasts for a weekend of fun, food, and festivities, highlighting everything Northampton has to offer. This is a true celebration of community spirit, and we can’t wait to share it with everyone across West Northamptonshire and beyond. We will continue to do everything we can to showcase West Northamptonshire as a must-visit destination and the perfect place to work, live, visit and thrive.”