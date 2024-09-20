The extensive refurbishment project began in February 2023, and includes new paving, water features, seating, improved landscaping, a dedicated events space and 18 fixed stalls.

The fixed and pop-up stalls can now be accessed and the rest of the market will become available at the full reopening on October 19 and 20.

The bespoke stalls have electricity, water and lighting, and are accompanied by 19 pop-up tent stalls and 26 additional pop-up tent stalls in the events space. The market can also accommodate up to 10 food concession vehicles.

The aim is to attract more shoppers and businesses, drive footfall and increase private sector investment in Northampton as part of a major town centre improvement scheme.

Some traders have returned to the Market Square after being relocated to the temporary market in Commercial Street car park in January 2023 – and they are now joined by new additions and some who have moved back from the Grosvenor Centre.

West Northamptonshire Council plans to introduce various specialty events, such as vintage clothing, vinyl records, farmers, continental and Christmas markets – as outlined by a council report published in April.

The local authority is also considering using the Market Square for major sporting events, like the Rugby World Cup in 2027, as well as cultural activities and local heritage celebrations.

In April, it was revealed that the market redevelopment had reached a cost of £12.4 million. The initial project cost was £8.4 million, fully funded by the Government’s Towns Funds. This figure later increased to £10 million during the early months of construction and is now at £12.4 million, according to the ‘Northampton Markets Development Plan’ report.

Click through our gallery to take a look at the new Market Square.

1 . Northampton Market Square partially reopens Take a look at the historic square following a £12.4 million refurbishment as traders are welcomed back. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Market Square partially reopens Take a look at the historic square following a £12.4 million refurbishment as traders are welcomed back. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Market Square partially reopens Take a look at the historic square following a £12.4 million refurbishment as traders are welcomed back. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales