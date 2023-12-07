Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have your say on what you would like to see built on the former Greyfriars Bus Station site in Northampton.

A public consultation has been opened by West Northants Council (WNC) for the public to contribute ideas for the redevelopment of the Greyfriars site.

The area includes the former bus station site, East and West Island, Mayorhold Multistorey Car Park, Belgrave House, Corn Exchange and Victoria Street Car Park.

The Greyfriars site is a 14-acre bit of land and the largest brownfield opportunity in West Northants

Running from Tuesday, December 5, to Sunday, January 7, an online engagement platform is available at www.ampnorthampton.com for residents to share their thoughts on the future vision.

WNC says it is collaborating with consultation company, Deetu, and architects, Studio Egret West, to formulate engagement strategies and propose plans. The envisioned transformation includes new high-quality homes, dedicated community spaces, a new park, and exploration of commercial and leisure possibilities. Improving connectivity and promoting walking and cycling are integral components of the proposed plans.

A council spokesman said: “Greyfriars, being the largest brownfield opportunity in West Northamptonshire, holds the potential for transformative change. Located at the heart of the town, adjacent to the ongoing revitalisation of Market Square and the redevelopment of former Marks and Spencer’s and BHS units, the site is strategically positioned for positive impact.”

Councillor Dan Lister, cabinet Member for town centre regeneration at WNC, said: “This is an exciting step to transform the Greyfriars Bus site...and work with our community to develop a vision and plans to amplify this area.

“The project has the opportunity to deliver a change for the area, increasing footfall to support local businesses, attract new inward investment and create a place where all can be proud of. We look forward to working with our residents and businesses to bring them along this journey with us.”

The feedback gathered during this phase will be considered by WNC and a team of architects, transport, and commercial workers. By spring 2024, a vision will be formulated, leading to the start of a second stage of consultation, according to WNC.