“Exciting” plans are in the pipeline to develop on land where the former Greyfriars bus station in Northampton used to stand – here’s what it could be turned into.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is seeking designers and engineers to develop a masterplan for the iconic former Greyfriars bus station site.

The site, which the council says is the biggest brownfield opportunity in West Northants, has stood derelict ever since it was blown up on March 15, 2015 following 39 years in the heart of the town.

A WNC spokesman said it is proposed that the initial outline plan will deliver “new high-quality homes, commercial uses, a new park, leisure facilities and a new coach interchange”.

The council spokesman said: “The project is in its initial stages, as WNC seeks to work with experts to develop a masterplan and vision for the area which will outline how this can meet the needs of the local community and businesses.

"The site boasts a prime location at the heart of town, next to the ongoing transformation of the historic Market Square and redevelopment of the former Marks and Spencer’s and BHS units.

"A core element of the proposals is to improve connectivity within the surrounding area and provide enhanced walking, cycling and vehicle routes.”

Conservative councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of town centre regeneration and growth at WNC, said it is an “exciting first step” in the project.

The councillor said: “This is an exciting step to transform the Greyfriars bus site as we seek to bring on board a consultant to develop a vision and plans for the area. As part of this, we will engage with the local community and businesses through a public consultation.

“The project has the opportunity to deliver a step change for the area, increasing footfall to support local business, attract new inward investment and create a place where all can be proud of. We look forward to working with our residents and businesses to bring them along this journey with us.”

Organisations have until the end of July to submit their interest in working with WNC to develop the vision for the area.

As part of the next steps, WNC says it will seek to work with a highly experienced multi-disciplinary team of architects, transport and commercial experts, evaluation will take place over August with the team being appointed in September with a view to develop a vision by spring 2024.