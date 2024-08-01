£15.9m Northampton council housing project’s first phase remains on schedule

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first phase of a £15.9 million council housing redevelopment in Northampton remains on schedule.

The landscape at the former Spring Boroughs council housing estate, off Horsemarket, is dramatically changing as construction progresses on 126 new council homes. The redevelopment, led by the council’s house builders Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), is reshaping the area with a new three-storey building taking shape.

This first phase of the project in Castle Street, which includes 24 of the 126 planned homes, is set to finish by late 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An NPH spokeswoman said: “Good progress continues to be made at the Castle Street development site in Spring Boroughs. The 24 brand new family homes in the first phase are expected to be completed in late 2024.”

Here's how the first phase of homes are looking

The second phase of the project, known as Roof Gardens, will follow, involving the construction of the remaining 102 apartment homes. NPH has been asked for a timeline on this phase of construction.

Once completed, the redevelopment will feature green leisure spaces and improved parking facilities. The total cost of the redevelopment is reported to be £15.9 million.

The redevelopment follows the demolition of Berkeley House and St Mary’s Court in April 2021, which were deemed ‘no longer fit for purpose’ despite some residents’ protests that their flats were in good condition. The former flat blocks were replaced to make way for the new affordable housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction officially commenced on June 1, 2023, over two years after the original demolition.

Here's what the second phase - Roof Gardens tower block - will look like once complete

Archaeological finds, including remains from the medieval period, delayed the start of construction, which pushed the completion date back.

NPH has been approached for comment regarding the current situation of the residents displaced by the redevelopment, but details have not yet been provided.