Latest update 18 months after discovery of 1,000 year old medieval house underneath council flats in Northampton
Archaeologists have provided their latest update after discovering a medieval house underneath a building site in Northampton.
Museum of London Archaeologists (MOLA) discovered a medieval house underneath the former St Mary’s Court and Berkeley House, off Horsemarket, in July 2022.
The amazing find came during construction Northampton Partnership Homes’ (NPH) works to build 126 council properties on the vacant land.
Following the discovery, archaeologists project officer, Jonathon Elston said: “The development by NPH has given us the fantastic opportunity to investigate what would have been a significant area of Northampton during the late Saxon and medieval periods.
"Its location just within the late Saxon defences and close to the medieval castle means the site has been in use for at least 1,000 years."
It has now been 18 months since the discover, so this newspaper checked in with MOLA asking for an update.
A MOLA spokesman said; “At present we are not in a position to provide significant further updates. Following on-site excavations, the finds are now being carefully cleaned and analysed by a team of dedicated specialists. This is all part of the standard archaeological process, which will culminate in a final report being published and the finds being archived. Our work will enable future researchers to continue studying the results of the excavation, as well as offer the potential for finds to be displayed in museums and other heritage institutions.”
Artefacts from the site will be donated to the Northamptonshire Archaeological Resource Centre and a full report of the findings will eventually be publicised.
Due to the find, construction works 126 properties have been delayed. The first phase of the project (24 out of 126 homes) is now expected to be complete by late 2024, according to NPH.
A spokeswoman from NPH recently said: “The development that is currently underway at Castle Street, Spring Boroughs, will comprise of 24 family homes. Significant archaeological discoveries contributed to starting construction works later than anticipated which has resulted in the completion date being extended. This first phase is due to be finished late in 2024. Consequently, NPH has adopted a two-prong approach to the construction works.”