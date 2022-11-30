Plans to build block of nearly 200 flats next to popular Northampton pub set for approval despite landlord's objections

Plans to build a total of 178 flats on unused land next to a popular Northampton pub have been recommended for approval despite objections from the neighbouring landlord.

Proposals to build two six-storey blocks of residential flats next to The Malt Shovel in Bridge Street are set to be given the go-ahead at a West Northamptonshire Council planning committee meeting on Monday (December 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A WNC planning officer said: "The proposal would bring a prominent site in the town centre into a highly intensive use, contributing to the vitality and viability of the surrounding area, forming a catalyst for further regeneration works in the Bridge Street area and providing much needed housing at a time when the authority is unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply. As such, it is considered that in this case the tilted planning balance applies and that the principle of the development for residential purposes is accepted in this case.”

An artist's impression of what the flats could look like next to the Malt Shovel pub

The flats would be comprised of one, two and three bed apartments, commercial development at ground floor level and associated ancillary infrastructure including undercroft parking provision.

One block of flats would comprise of 112 properties and the other 66.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objections

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of The Malt Shovel pub has criticised the proposed development in a series of multiple objections over the last two years.

The latest objection reads: "I am totally against the project as it stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These are irrelevant changes. They do not address the issue of my major loss of light at the Malt Shovel next door.

"I cannot believe a surveyor, engineer or a member of the applicant's team have not visited our property to discuss the proposed construction."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Malt Shovel boss previously said: "The new building totally cuts out sunlight to the rear patio and living accommodation.

"Daytime trade will be destroyed by the noise of construction in such close proximity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Popular music and entertainment events will now be affected by having residential neighbours on top of us.

"I really get the need for this area of town to be regenerated. Other less successful businesses may not mind 'moving on', but for the pub it is likely to damage its building and destroy its trade."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor Danielle Stone (Castle ward) said a real concern with this development is that local services ‘are working at capacity’.

The councillor said: “They will not be able to meet the needs of these additional households for doctors, dentists, school places. Other concerns are about how we want our town centre to be. Do we really want it be a dormitory for a transient population? I don’t thinks so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will negatively impact The Malt Shovel at a time when we should be supporting our small businesses.

"It will add enormously to parking pressures. I also have a concern about environmental pollution and see no mitigations in place to counteract the impacts of traffic emissions on residents."

Advertisement Hide Ad