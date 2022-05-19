Pub boss and councillor heavily criticise revised plans to build nearly 200 flats next door to historic Northampton town centre boozer

Plans to build more than 100 flats next to a popular and historic pub in Northampton town centre have been heavily criticised.

Proposals have been resubmitted to build two buildings comprising a total of 178 high rise flats on the parcel of land between Bridge Street and Cattle Market Road.

Plans were initially submitted in November 2020 for one block of 168 flats and another block of 72 flats.

This is an artist's impression of what the flats could look like next to the Malt Shovel pub

However, this month (May), revised plans have been submitted.

The revised proposals say the first tower block will be reduced from 72 flats to 66 flats, and the second tower block would be reduced from 168 to 112 flats.

Objections

The owner of the Malt Shovel pub has slammed the proposed development in a series of multiple objections over the last year-and-a-half.

The pub boss' latest objection came this month, which says: "The amendments will make no difference to my previous objections. The proposed build will rob the Malt Shovel garden and its private flat of sunlight from noon onwards.”

Prior to this, the Malt Shovel boss said: "The new building totally cuts out sunlight to the rear patio and living accommodation.

"Daytime trade will be destroyed by the noise of construction in such close proximity.

"Popular music and entertainment events will now be affected by having residential neighbours on top of us.

"I really get the need for this area of town to be regenerated. Other less successful businesses may not mind 'moving on', but for the pub it is likely to damage its building and destroy its trade."

Labour councillor Danielle Stone, of the Castle ward, has also criticised the proposed development and described building flats next door to a public house as “a strange idea”.

Speaking about the wider issue of development in the town centre, Cllr Stone said: "I can see developers are hell bent on turning our town into a shanty town of low quality, low end of market dwellings. They are taking advantage of our serious housing crisis.

"It is a shame our council and our planning department are not holding the line for a town centre that is well planned, people centred and future proof

"This is serious over-development and not in keeping with our vision for the town."