Plans rejected to convert former sports bar 'occupied by squatters' in Northampton into flats

Plans to build 14 flats above a closed down sports bar “occupied by squatters” in Northampton town centre have been REJECTED.

Proposals to build flats above the former Northampton Sports Bar in Gold Street, previously known as Rileys, were submitted to West Northamptonshire Council in August 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site closed down due to effects brought on by the pandemic in 2020 and was subsequently put up for sale for £500,000.

The former Northampton Sports Bar in Gold Street

They were later recommended for approval by a WNC planning officer ahead of a planning committee meeting on August 3.

The WNC planning officer said: “The proposed development represents an acceptable mixed-use proposal within the town centre that would provide investment to a vacant building. The proposal is considered to enhance the All Saints conservation area, would not be harmful to neighbouring designated and non-designated heritage assets, would contribute to the housing supply of Northampton.”

However, neighbouring nightclubs Elysium, formerly Fever, and Escape heavily criticised the plans in an objection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An spokesman on behalf of both nightclubs said: “Both Elysium and Escape nightclubs operate throughout the week and should not be considered as ‘short term individual noise events’, as mentioned on a number of occasions within the noise impact assessment. Both these businesses are established and have been operating from these venues for a number of years and neither should be put at risk due to mitigating measures suggested that relates to half of what the noise levels may be in this location.

“It is imperative that a noise assessment is carried out when both nightclubs are operating and that the noise levels can be mitigated before this application is determined and not left as a planning condition to be agreed later. The noise assessment should be should also take into account the noise levels from the east of the site.

“We consider the current amended proposals are not backed by adequate information and that they would introduce an ‘agent for change’ which would result in damage to adjacent businesses and the search the council should consider the legal implications should permission be granted.

“As such, we ask that the council refused permission for the development as currently proposed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One response in support of the plans said ‘there is no need for nightclubs’ in the town.

The comment read: “There are plenty of apartments near to these clubs, there is no reason not to allow the residential use which is what the town needs. There is no need for nightclubs but there is a need for housing.

"Noise and volume limitation should be installed in the clubs not to disturb and cause nuisance to this development. Clubs bring crime and disorder to the area.”

The plans were rejected at the planning committee meeting on the grounds that the proposed mansard roof was ‘non-traditional’ for the area and due to issues regarding noise.

It appears the nightclubs have won the battle for now. It is not yet known if the applicant, Spearhead Holdings, will appeal the decision.