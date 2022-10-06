REVEALED: The new rules for popular Northampton nightclub - some of which the owner is appealing

A popular nightclub in Northampton described by police as a “serious risk to public safety” has been given a new set of rules to follow after a licencing review.

Elysium nightclub, formerly Fever, in Horseshoe Street, had its license reviewed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) on Wednesday, September 21.

Northamptonshire Police said in a statement submitted to WNC they had lost “faith, trust and confidence in the venue's management and door team” and that the club “poses a risk to the public's safety” following serious incidents over the last year.

A WNC spokeswoman said that after hearing evidence at the review it was deemed “appropriate and proportionate” to amend Elysium’s licensable hours.

Elysium owner Simon Thomson said: "We are happy that the council didn’t revoke the license but we will be appealing against some of the council conditions."

Mr Thomson is appealing some of the new conditions so they will not come into force until it is determined by the magistrates, who may uphold the decision, quash it or vary it.

WNC's amendments to Elysium's license are as follows:

• Opening hours - 10pm to 4am, Monday to Sunday (previously 10pm to 6am).

• Playing of live and recorded music and other entertainment, as well as late night refreshment - 10am to 3:30am, Monday to Sunday (previously 10pm to 6am).

• Sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises - 10pm to 3:30am (previously 10pm hours to 5:30am)

• No “off sales” after midnight, which means customers cannot buy a drink and take it off the premises after 12am.

• No new customers are allowed into the premises later than 3am, Monday to Sunday. The cut-off point was previously 5am.

• While the premises is open to the public, there shall be a minimum of eight SIA licensed door supervisors wearing fully working and maintained body worn video equipment (BWVE), which shall be activated during any verbal altercation between customers and staff 'where possible'.