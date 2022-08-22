Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been unveiled to build 14 flats above a closed down sports bar “occupied by squatters” in Northampton town centre.

Proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council to build flats above the former Northampton Sports Bar in Gold Street, previously known as Rileys.

If approved, the ground floor and basement would be retained as a commercial use area, the first floor would be converted into flats, and another two storeys would be built to house more apartments.

The former Northampton Sports Bar in Gold Street

The building, which stretches all the way down to Woolmonger Street, would be comprised of 10 one-bed and four two-bed flats, according to plans.

Applicant Spearhead Holdings said in a design and access statement: "The building has been vacant since it closed in 2020. In recent months the building has been occupied by squatters and has been a location for anti-social behaviour.

"The proposal for 51 Gold Street includes retaining the ground floor and basement, part demolition of the building behind 51 Gold Street and a new building for 14 flats over three floors with a private secure linear courtyard and thoroughfare."

According to the applicant, there would be no parking on site but storage would be provided for 18 bicycles.

The applicant said: "Whilst vehicular access on to the site is not possible, secure storage for 18 bicycles is included.

"As a town centre development, access to public transport is very good and shopping amenities are excellent. The train station is 500 metres from the site, and the bus station is 350m from the site."

Northampton Sports Bar closed down in 2020 following the effects brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time of closing, the company wrote on its Facebook page: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce that we will be closing Northampton Sports Bar for good. After Covid it is just not financially viable any longer.

"We can't thank you enough for your support over the past three years, each and every one of you that have visited us, your custom has been much appreciated."