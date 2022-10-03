Plans for 104 houses and flats on former University of Northampton campus set for final go-ahead

Plans to build houses and flats on part of a former university campus near Northampton town centre are set to get the final go-ahead on Tuesday (October 4).

Proposals for the old University of Northampton site in St George's Avenue will include 55 new houses and see the historic Quinton House building converted back into a three-bed dwelling after years being used as office space.

The former Isham, Walgrave and Heyford university buildings would all be levelled to make way for the homes, built on an oval-shaped road.

But developers' previously-announced intentions to demolish the adjacent Bassett-Lowke halls of residence have been scrapped in favour of converting the 232-room building into 48 two and three-bedroom flats with balconies and terraces.

A report from officers set to go before a West Northamptonshire Council planning committee meeting tonight (October 3) recommends approval and will tell councillors the development will give an unexpected boost to affordable housing stocks.

It says an initial planning application last year included no requirement for affordable housing, but adds: “The applicant is Northampton Partnership Homes, who are an arms-length organisation that manages West Northamptonshire Council's housing services and it has been confirmed that the development would be for 100 percent affordable rented housing.

“The delivery of 104 affordable units is welcomed by officers and would make a positive contribution towards meeting Northampton’s affordable housing needs.”

Plans will see 31 two-bed and 24 four-bed houses built behind the Maidwell building, which fronts on to St George's Avenue.

The Maidwell building itself would be untouched by the development, although previous plans to convert it into residential units are now being amended.

A service road running between the Maidwell and Newton buildings will be reconfigured to give access to the new homes.

The Avenue Campus site was left surplus to requirements after UoN relocated most of its functions to Waterside and the former Northampton Borough Council agreed a deal to buy it in 2020.